The great message to Magufuli and all political leaders


Our national budget is under loans, aids and grants, totally meaning we under low funds. Any political leader with the great vision like yours Hon.Magufuli my president, know budgeting and practicing it. NEC have no reasonable reasons for daily re-elections, that is misusing of Tanzanians funds. Technically is poor expernitures. Political shiftings costs us and our regime.

Lets unite and be one as country, Dear president call all leaders of oppositional block. Discuss mistakes of the past, from now lets starting but our country. Oppositional blocks do you real seek for power or national interests?
The same question to rulling party and Magufuli.

If you all admit your after the nation, lets only do politics after every five years during general elections. Oppositional blocks you go to admit who is Magufuli right now legally under the law or your fellow political opposer?

You all not enemies, you differ in terms of perceptions, ideas and views. After the general election the winner should be respected. All your perceptions, ideas and views unite the for the sake of our country.




The common people fellow Tanzanians in Mtibwa Sugar Estate limited needs a quick govermental call. Show them a quick response.

Magufuli you have a great vision, but you have no unite as a country, good goverment agencies, good national laws. Deall with this.

Prove the situation at Mtibwa Sugar Estate Limited, Do the responsible agencies full there duties? Do the laws are being respected? Do the responsible MP do his work? The ward government is responsible?

Read this book by Dambisa Moyo - Dead aid and the other by Lady Moyo -Edge of democracy.

Lets be all listened by prioriting our Tanzanianity and not other wise.
 
Si afadhali tu uandike kwa Kiswahili kuliko kuboronga ung'eng'e wa ugoko?
 
Dah! hata sielewi unataka kusema nini? umekusanya maneno ya kiingereza ukayaweka pamoja baaasi.
 
Naachaje kuelewa kwa mfano
Watanzania tunashindana kwamba kila mtu anajua, hapo hatujengani. Nimekosea wapi nirekebishe nilipo kosea huoni kama sijarekebisha. Hili swala hadi ngazi kitaifa wanashindana kutaka kuoneshana nani ni nani na kujifanya wanaijua sheria. Ili tusikilizane tusishindane kwanza tuheshimiane.
 
Hakuna haja ya kujitutumua kutumia lugha ya wengine wakati lugha yako ya taifa unayo. Huo ni ulimbukeni uliokubuhu.
 
Ulimbukeni wa lugha upo mpaka BAKITA na wizara husika hadi wizara elimu.

Mimi mtanzania wa chini natii matakwa na mamlaka, ipitishwe sheria lugha moja itumike kiserikali, hadi kwenye jamii zetu. Hamna haja ya kuandika kwenye katiba lugha ya taifa ni kiswahili laki shule zetu zinafundishwa lugha mbili.
 
Acha upuuzi wewe.
 
