The great message to Magufuli and all political leaders

Our national budget is under loans, aids and grants, totally meaning we under low funds. Any political leader with the great vision like yours Hon.Magufuli my president, know budgeting and practicing it. NEC have no reasonable reasons for daily re-elections, that is misusing of Tanzanians funds. Technically is poor expernitures. Political shiftings costs us and our regime.



Lets unite and be one as country, Dear president call all leaders of oppositional block. Discuss mistakes of the past, from now lets starting but our country. Oppositional blocks do you real seek for power or national interests?

The same question to rulling party and Magufuli.



If you all admit your after the nation, lets only do politics after every five years during general elections. Oppositional blocks you go to admit who is Magufuli right now legally under the law or your fellow political opposer?



You all not enemies, you differ in terms of perceptions, ideas and views. After the general election the winner should be respected. All your perceptions, ideas and views unite the for the sake of our country.









The common people fellow Tanzanians in Mtibwa Sugar Estate limited needs a quick govermental call. Show them a quick response.



Magufuli you have a great vision, but you have no unite as a country, good goverment agencies, good national laws. Deall with this.



Prove the situation at Mtibwa Sugar Estate Limited, Do the responsible agencies full there duties? Do the laws are being respected? Do the responsible MP do his work? The ward government is responsible?



Read this book by Dambisa Moyo - Dead aid and the other by Lady Moyo -Edge of democracy.



Lets be all listened by prioriting our Tanzanianity and not other wise.