The Great Beloved Tanzania Leads in E.A and 4th in Africa by being visited by sitting US Presidents, little lazy Kenya Lags behind

Trips to African countries by US presidents are undertaken either for security and geopolitical reasons or humanitarian purposes, says Alex Vines, head of the Africa program at the London-based think tank Chatham House. And since Africa has long been viewed as an addendum and not key to US geostrategic interests, “it is not surprising,” he says, that US heads of state only focus on specific countries—even during the Obama administration.
Egypt leads by being visited by 16 presidents,senegal and south africa 4 times each,Tanzania 3 times.
Great Beloved Tanzania yaongoza afrika mashariki ikifuatiwa na rwanda,uganda, Kenya ya mwisho.casue wanaombaomba sana
 
Usalama ndo kila kitu..
 
But your president frequently visits US kupeleka ripoti kwa wakubwa zake,
He always Carry with him a huge bowel, for donations.
 
Duh

Hii kitu ndio tunajisifia sisi wa-TZ?

Lamba mzungu matako uishi!

What CCM has turned us into?
 
Hahahaha, juzi mlikua mnapiga vigelegele kwa kutembelewa na Milenia na Theresa May mkasema kwasababu ninyi ni nchi kubwa, mbona ikiwa sio Kenya hilo jambo sio muhimu ila ikiwa ni Kenya linakua muhimu?, ama kweli nyang'au hamuaminiki.
 
Little lazy Kenya. That's sound funny.
Irony detected
 
I will never be a Tanzanian?....Kwanini mzee?

Tuseme unanipa uraia gani?..Ilimradi mimi ni mwanadamu whatever citizenship you give me dont matter.Who cares?

KIbera?

It is a place hapa duniani wanadamu kama wewe wanaishi,sasa sijui wewe unajiona bora kiasi gani mpaka unadharau wanadamu wenzio?!Such an embacile!
 
sioni shida wakati uhuru anapoenda nchi hizo baada ya mwaliko...hio ni diplomacy tu..isikupe wasiwasi sana...cha kusikitisha ni waafrika yaani hatujiamini kabisa...tunaabudu ngozi nyeupe...mfano hakuna nchi ya ulaya inaweza kubehave hivi wakati ambapo marais wetu wanazuru kule...
 
Ahh wapi, huu mchezo wa kishamba ulianzishwa na wakunya walahi!
Ndio Maana JPM HANA MPANGO NAO, acha uwongo kijana mdogo walahi
 
pwahahaha. As you get visited by presidents! We produce. We are the 1st People to produce a black US president! Obama is the 44th US President! Hio ni record haitawahi vunjwa
Nyinyi endeleeni kutembelewa
obama-in-nairobi-jpeg.893903
spadoctahe09relwj55b2809f8a2cd-jpeg.893905
 
