The European Parliament Resolution on Tanzania (2018/2969(RSP)) is all about LGBTI people

In case you don't get it LGBTI stands for *LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER & INTERSEX PEOPLE*



Yaani kwa kiswahili Ni *Maazimio ya Umoja wa Ulaya kwa Tanzania kuhusu WASAGAJI, MASHOGA, NGONO ZA JINSI MOJA, NA WATU WENYE MAUMBILE ZAIDI YA AINA MOJA*



*Daniel Sarungi*

Mzalendo



Team, I have gone through the resolution and all it's references including the OHCR of November 2, 2018 the LGBT Toolkit, ACHPR and 'Cotonou Agreement (ACP-EU) which include Africa, Caribbean and Pacific Group of states and Tanzania signed it (only Cuba did not sign)



I have also gone through the newsfeed and Tanzania Constitution I have found the following;



The statements from the EU can be regarded as directions, commands or instructions that Tanzania MUST comply, but because they don't have such a power to a Sovereign state then automatically their instructions can be defined as a threat for Tanzania in exchange to relation among EU and Tanzania. In other hand it is clear that EU has Blackmailed Tanzania.



I have realise that EU have been filled with hatred and false information for the benefits of informers



Due to that I will respond to several agendas as follows:



1. Deteriorating political situation by shrinking the public space through tightening of restrictions on activities of Civil Society Organizations and Human rights defenders



My Response:

Firstly I would like to remind EU that Tanzania is still and will always be home/hub for Human right defenders from other countries to come and rest while proceeding with their peace of mind. We both know that.



All Civil Organisations in Tanzania have registered as per the rules and regulations of the country,



It happens many times when an organization is not doing what it was registered for, instead it is *operating its hidden agendas* to disrupt peace among the community with the umbrella of Human rights, Clearly that's illegal concern. It is our hope that these CSOs now start by helping the communities through access to facilities.



2. PAUL MAKONDA ends his provication against LGBTI



My response:

That was already responded by government on 4th November 2018



3. Independent Investigation



My response:

In EU when a police initially record an offense as HOMICIDE it remains CLASSIFIED to as many years as possible unless the Police or Courts decide that a lesser offense or no longer recorded.



In UK for example, the *year 2017 more than 719 deaths were recorded as Classified* (refer to crime and justice, at the Office for National Statistics)



And investigation can undertake even more than 10 years, we have seen the same with UK. What makes you think that Tanzania have failed to investigate such deaths?



In Tanzania, all cases are being investigated and have positive progress. Next time you should at least request an official update from the Court/Police regarding the status.



4. The Cotonou Agreement



My Response:



The Cotonou agreement signed in Cotonou for 20 years since 2000 - 2020 with a room to review every 5 years.



The agreement based on three pillars

1) Development Cooperation

2) Political Cooperation

3) Economic and trade cooperation (this ended 2007)



There is no any single place in agreement where explains or have mentioned LGBTI



5. Tanzania to repeal laws criminalising homosexuality



My Response

Apart from the technology impact and the age of new era, we as Tanzanians have our core values. The values and culture we believed in are still the same we believe in today.

*"Hatuwezi kuruhusu Ushoga kwenye Katiba"*

Homosexual is not a human right however LGBTI people deserve respect and equal rights, yes but allowing it openly to community that's not our culture.



7. Cyber crime act to Guarantee freedom



My response

*Freedom without law is a war*. Let me remind EU that there is freedom and there is insulting, one of them is not a Human Right. The Court will decide what's an insult and what's a freedom





8. President Magufuli's statement that Girls who give birth should not be allowed to return to school.



My Response:

You misquoted the President. Education is a human right. People get education in many ways.



The Government decided to pay school fees to all students in Government Schools so they can get their right to education.

When it comes any of them gets a pregnancy, she will not return to government school but she has a room for Private schools after giving birth, she cannot return to the same school due to psychological reasons. she can even join with Vocal Education and Training Authority (VETA). This is how it was since the earlier ages of this Nation.



9. Release Political Prisoners



My Response:

All people are equal before the law. Being an opposition doesn't give you an immunity when it comes to state laws.



Political Prisoners (as per EU), will be released as per laws and regulations of the country. The Judiciary is a separate entity and doesn't work under pressure.



The rule of law, once in the Court, the government cannot intervene



I'm wondering where the EU get that confidence to come up with such resolution, I conclude as bad Intel comes from those that they decide to aside with.