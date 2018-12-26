The Economist: Tanzania is Africa’s third-largest recipient of Western aid.

Until recently Tanzania’s political stability drew investors and donors, spurring one of the fastest sustained streaks of economic growth in Africa. But John Magufuli, an authoritarian and erratic president in his third year in office, threatens to undo much that Tanzania has achieved over the past few decades.The rest of Africa, and the world, should not keep quiet, they could and should be more forceful. Three years ago European countries temporarily withheld about $500m over corruption.(and the largest per person); 10-15% of its revenues come from Western countries as fungible “budget support”. Multilateral donors are still tripping over one another to give it cheap loans and grants. The World Bank, for instance, has increased its allocation to Tanzania by $500m, to $2.4bn.