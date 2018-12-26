The Economist: Tanzania is Africa’s third-largest recipient of Western aid.


Quinine

Quinine

Quinine

Quinine

Until recently Tanzania’s political stability drew investors and donors, spurring one of the fastest sustained streaks of economic growth in Africa. But John Magufuli, an authoritarian and erratic president in his third year in office, threatens to undo much that Tanzania has achieved over the past few decades.

The rest of Africa, and the world, should not keep quiet, they could and should be more forceful. Three years ago European countries temporarily withheld about $500m over corruption.

Tanzania is Africa’s third-largest recipient of Western aid (and the largest per person); 10-15% of its revenues come from Western countries as fungible “budget support”. Multilateral donors are still tripping over one another to give it cheap loans and grants. The World Bank, for instance, has increased its allocation to Tanzania by $500m, to $2.4bn.

How to save Tanzania
 
Sasa tulimsikia Jiwe "akijiboast" kuwa yeye anamshangaa Mungu jinsi alivyoikirimia nchi hii utajiri mwingi sana??

Kumbe nchi yetu ni mabingwa wa kutembeza bakuli la "Matonya" kuomba msaada, na kama walivyoeleza kuwa sisi ni mabingwa wa 3 kutoka Afrika kwa kukopa sana nchi za Magharibi!
 
Huwa nashangaa sana wanapowaita hawa watu mabeberu.

Waswahili wana msemo:"Baniani mbaya,kiatu chake dawa!!"
 
Waambieni mabeberu tumenunua ndege cash, hakuna cha mkopo wala babu yake mkopo.
 
Kumbe sisi sio dona kantri...

Ni resipienti kantri....
 
Sky Eclat said:
Waambieni mabeberu tumenunua ndege cash, hakuna cha mkopo wala babu yake mkopo.
Click to expand...
..ndege zimenunuliwa toka kwa mabeberu.

..kwa maana nyingine tunaponunua ndege tunawekeza ktk uchumi wa mabeberu, na kuwasaidia kutengeneza[job creation] ajira ktk viwanda vyao.
 
Thanks kwa taarifa hii, ukipata muda karibu mitaa hii.

Jarida la The Economist ladai uchumi wa Tanzania unaporomoka, lahamasisha Rais Magufuli adhibitiwe kwa vikwazo kiuchumi - JamiiForums
P
 
Sky Eclat said:
Waambieni mabeberu tumenunua ndege cash, hakuna cha mkopo wala babu yake mkopo.
Click to expand...
Kabisa' waambie mabeberu tumenunua ndege kutoka huko huko kwao kwe viwanda vyao cash. Tumebadili ela zetu za ndani zikawa madola tukawapa cash tukapewa ndege.
 
