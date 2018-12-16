Thanks kenyans for not commenting on that bullshit thread.


I just like the fact that kenyans have kept off that thread that compares the mighty city under the sun with slum...
Please lets boycott that thread unless its dar vs mombasa .
Some guys like ichoboy are gonna go Jobless for sure they are always 24/7 in that thread.

NB: Any Kenyan who comments there is a traiter...MK254 can open a new thread for our city.
 
REDEEMER. said:
Mmepigwa mpaka mmesurrender
Ichoboy01 ongeza doze wahawame JF kabisa
Tuache kujifariji,Dar hatuwezi ishinda Nrb kwa nyanja zote,miundo mbinu ya barabara,uwekezaji,gari wanazoendesha,security nk

Tunachoweza kuwazidi ni utulivu sehemu za starehe kama pub,lounge,bar,kwenye matatu,wanaweka music sauti kubwa mnoo yaani ni mikelele haswa.
 
Hawapendi ukweli
Hamiyungu said:
Tuache kujifariji,Dar hatuwezi ishinda Nrb kwa nyanja zote,miundo mbinu ya barabara,uwekezaji,gari wanazoendesha,security nk

Tunachoweza kuwazidi ni utulivu sehemu za starehe kama pub,lounge,bar,kwenye matatu,wanaweka music sauti kubwa mnoo yaani ni mikelele haswa.
Hamiyungu said:
Tuache kujifariji,Dar hatuwezi ishinda Nrb kwa nyanja zote,miundo mbinu ya barabara,uwekezaji,gari wanazoendesha,security nk

Tunachoweza kuwazidi ni utulivu sehemu za starehe kama pub,lounge,bar,kwenye matatu,wanaweka music sauti kubwa mnoo yaani ni mikelele haswa.
Gari wanazoendesha Ni za ovyo Sana ,ila kwa Majengo sawa
 
Huo uzi niliusahau zamani sana maana hakuna kikubwa, I have lived in both cities, Dar nimepaishi na kukatiza maeneo, yaani kwa yeyote kupoteza muda unalinganisha Dar na Nairobi utakua na kichaa. Watanzania humo ndani hupata kiki tukiwajibu, yaani ni kama jinsi kwenye michezo ya mieleka/wrestling kawaida unakuta mchezaji ambaye hafahamiki inambidi amtukane anayejulikana sana kuwa hodari, akijibiwa anapata kiki ya kufahamika.

Ni vigumu kuendeleza mji kama watu wenye uchumi wa kiwango cha kati ni wachache na ndio taswira Tanzania, yaani middle class wao sio wengi kama ilivyo Kenya. Juzi tu ndio wamesheherekea fly over yao ya kwanza iliyofadhiliwa na Japan.

Halafu Watanzania wengi hawapendi kulipa ushuru, ni makajanja na matapeli tu, juzi hata Magufuli amelisema, yaani idadi ya Watanzania wanaolipa kodi wameshindwa hata na viinchi vidogo vidogo kama Msumbiji, Kenya n.k.
 
Msapere said:
I just like the fact that kenyans have kept off that thread that compares the mighty city under the sun with slum...
Please lets boycott that thread unless its dar vs mombasa .
Some guys like ichoboy are gonna go Jobless for sure they are always 24/7 in that thread.

NB: Any Kenyan who comments there is a traiter...MK254 can open a new thread for our city.
Ile thread hamuwezi kuikwepa kwasababu kibano chake kimezidi uwezo uwenu tatizo lenu hamutaki kukubali munayoyaona 😂😂😂😂😂 hio thread ilipoanza i remb mulianza kwa dharau sana mukijua bado ni ile dar ya 90s sasa kumbe badala yake mzigo umewanasa😆😆😆
 
ichoboy01 said:
Ile thread hamuwezi kuikwepa kwasababu kibano chake kimezidi uwezo uwenu tatizo lenu hamutaki kukubali munayoyaona hio thread ilipoanza i remb mulianza kwa dharau sana mukijua bado ni ile dar ya 90s sasa kumbe badala yake mzigo umewanasa
Buda utabaki peke yako huko..hatuwezi jipamanisha na Dar kwa lolote lile
 
Hamiyungu said:
Tuache kujifariji,Dar hatuwezi ishinda Nrb kwa nyanja zote,miundo mbinu ya barabara,uwekezaji,gari wanazoendesha,security nk

Tunachoweza kuwazidi ni utulivu sehemu za starehe kama pub,lounge,bar,kwenye matatu,wanaweka music sauti kubwa mnoo yaani ni mikelele haswa.
Hakuna kitu cha kujifariji huo ndio ukweli unless hujawah fika nairobi, hvi wewe unajua maana security??? Unajua maana ya miundombinu??? Nchi yoyote duniani kama haina mindombinu inayohusu public transport hakuna maendeleo ukizingatia kenya bado ni nchi maskini sana, 😂😂
 
MK254 said:
Huo uzi niliusahau zamani sana maana hakuna kikubwa, I have lived in both cities, Dar nimepaishi na kukatiza maeneo, yaani kwa yeyote kupoteza muda unalinganisha Dar na Nairobi utakua na kichaa. Watanzania humo ndani hupata kiki tukiwajibu, yaani ni kama jinsi kwenye michezo ya mieleka/wrestling kawaida unakuta mchezaji ambaye hafahamiki inambidi amtukane anayejulikana sana kuwa hodari, akijibiwa anapata kiki ya kufahamika.

Ni vigumu kuendeleza mji kama watu wenye uchumi wa kiwango cha kati ni wachache na ndio taswira Tanzania, yaani middle class wao sio wengi kama ilivyo Kenya. Juzi tu ndio wamesheherekea fly over yao ya kwanza iliyofadhiliwa na Japan.

Halafu Watanzania wengi hawapendi kulipa ushuru, ni makajanja na matapeli tu, juzi hata Magufuli amelisema, yaani idadi ya Watanzania wanaolipa kodi wameshindwa hata na viinchi vidogo vidogo kama Msumbiji, Kenya n.k.
Ndio unavojidanganya 46% below poverty line in kenya ni kina nani hao??? Au ni wanyama????😂😂😂😂😂
 
