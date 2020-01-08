Tetemeko la ardhi laikumba Iran karibu na kinu cha nyukilia, Marekani yasema ni tukio la asili

msafwa93
msafwa93
Tetemeko la ardhi lenye ukubwa (magnitude) 4.9 limekumba eneo la Borazjan nchini Iran, Mamlaka ya Jiolojia ya Marekani (USGS) imeripoti. Imesema tetemeko hilo limetokea karibu na kinu cha nyuklia, lakini imesisitiza kwamba ni tukio la asili..
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake has struck 30 miles from Iran's sole nuclear power plant - just two weeks after a similar quake rocked the same region.
The earthquake hit about six miles southeast of Borazjan in the country's south-west in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with a depth of six miles, the United States Geological Survey reported.
The incident is the latest in a dramatic series of events in the country after retaliatory missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing American troops, and a Ukraine-bound passenger plane crashing over Tehran all within the space of a few hours.
The location of the earthquake that struck on Wednesday is about 40 miles from the nuclear power plant in Bushehr (above), which is the site of Iran's controversial nuclear program
The earthquake hit about six miles southeast of Borazjan in the country's south-west in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with a depth of six miles, the United States Geological Survey reported
The location of the quake was in the same region as Bushehr, the site of Iran's controversial nuclear program.
The quake came on the same day Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 - Boeing 737 - crashed just three minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport.
Reports in Ukraine said there were 73 Canadians and 71 Iranians on board as well as 15 Ukrainians, three Britons and several other Europeans.
Iran also attacked U.S. troops with ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops in a revenge attack for the U.S. drone strike that killed their top Iranian general.
It is the second earthquake to hit the region in the last two weeks. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the same area near the power plant on December 26.
The 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck about six miles southeast of Borazjan in the country's south-west early on Wednesday
The last quake to hit Iran before that came in November in the north-west of the country.
Five people were killed and 300 were injured when the November 7 quake struck. It was believed that many of the injuries occurred in the panicked aftermath of the quake as people fled their homes.
Iran is on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.
Msafwa,
Uporoto, Mbeya..
