INAUZWA TCL LED Smart TV nchi 40 inauzwa

Tcl led 40d2700 smart tv nch 40 used

Tcl smart tv fullhd resolution ina access ya internet yaani ni smart tv so iko na ethernet/wi-fi wireless so unaweza connect na simu yako or router nakuacces internet kuperuzi na kuangalia online tv na chanels vitu kama youtube social network nk pia inakuja na inbuilt decoder pia ambapo utapata local chanels milele

Haina tatizo lolote

Bei 650k

Ipo mbezi ya kimara

Kama unaihitaji nicheck dm

Specifications

Connectivity ports

Hdmi ports3

Usb supportsaudio, video, image

Rf inputanalog coaxial ports1

Ethernet sockets1

Composite inputaudio video cable ports1

Mhl enabled

Usb ports 1

Headphonespeaker output ports1

General

Box contentstelevision, remote control, batteries,

Video

Analog tv reception

Formats

Pal, ntsc,

Image formats supportedjpeg

Video formats supportedmpeg-2, mpeg-4

Audio

Audio formats

Supportedac3(dolby digital), mp3, wma

Sound technologydolby digital

Total speaker output16 w

Output per speaker8 w

Other smart audio featuresauto volume leveller: balance

Speakers2

Sound type2.0

Remote

Cell requirement2 aaa

Touch controls presentno

Universal control presentno

Remote typerf (radio frequency)

Smart tv features

Wifi

Inbuilt apps

Other smart features

Smart tv

Facebook and social media integrationy

Wifi present

View attachment 1158306View attachment 1158307View attachment 1158308
 
Hamna hata kapicha ka kusindikiza bidhaa iliyo sokoni ?
 
