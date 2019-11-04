Princep
Tcl led 40d2700 smart tv nch 40 used
Tcl smart tv fullhd resolution ina access ya internet yaani ni smart tv so iko na ethernet/wi-fi wireless so unaweza connect na simu yako or router nakuacces internet kuperuzi na kuangalia online tv na chanels vitu kama youtube social network nk pia inakuja na inbuilt decoder pia ambapo utapata local chanels milele
Haina tatizo lolote
Bei 650k
Ipo mbezi ya kimara
Kama unaihitaji nicheck dm
Specifications
Connectivity ports
Hdmi ports3
Usb supportsaudio, video, image
Rf inputanalog coaxial ports1
Ethernet sockets1
Composite inputaudio video cable ports1
Mhl enabled
Usb ports 1
Headphonespeaker output ports1
General
Box contentstelevision, remote control, batteries,
Video
Analog tv reception
Formats
Pal, ntsc,
Image formats supportedjpeg
Video formats supportedmpeg-2, mpeg-4
Audio
Audio formats
Supportedac3(dolby digital), mp3, wma
Sound technologydolby digital
Total speaker output16 w
Output per speaker8 w
Other smart audio featuresauto volume leveller: balance
Speakers2
Sound type2.0
Remote
Cell requirement2 aaa
Touch controls presentno
Universal control presentno
Remote typerf (radio frequency)
Smart tv features
Wifi
Inbuilt apps
Other smart features
Smart tv
Facebook and social media integrationy
Wifi present
View attachment 1158306View attachment 1158307View attachment 1158308
