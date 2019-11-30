Tazama ofisi ya Mkuu wa Wilaya Kigamboni, "Hapa nimeridhika"

JF-Expert Member
JF-Expert Member
Waziri wa Nchi OR-TAMISEMI Selemani Jafo amefika kwenye Ofisi Mpya ya Mkuu wa Wilaya Kigamboni ''Kwa hapa kigamboni nimeridhika na Ujenzi wa Jengo hili chini ya TBA, Sehemu zingine nilizopita sijaridhishwa sana na TBA, Songwe nimemuagiza Mkuu wa Mkoa avunje Mikataba na TBA ila hapa kigamboni nimeridhishwa kwa kazi'

 
JF-Expert Member
JF-Expert Member
elivina shambuni said:
Waziri wa Nchi OR-TAMISEMI Selemani Jafo amefika kwenye Ofisi Mpya ya Mkuu wa Wilaya Kigamboni ''Kwa hapa kigamboni nimeridhika na Ujenzi wa Jengo hili chini ya TBA, Sehemu zingine nilizopita sijaridhishwa sana na TBA, Songwe nimemuagiza Mkuu wa Mkoa avunje Mikataba na TBA ila hapa kigamboni nimeridhishwa kwa kazi'

Hivi tunashindwa nini tunapojenga kuweka mazingira yanayozunguka jengo kwenye hali ya kuvutia? Wapi bustani na miti nk?
 
bagamoyo

JF-Expert Member
JF-Expert Member
Bado sana jengo la kuonesha ukuu wa serikali linatakiwa kuwa na aina fulani ya kukabiliana na mafuriko, vurugu na muonekano.

Msingi wa jengo ulitakiwa unyanyuliwe juu zaidi ili hata kukitokea mafuriko madogo jengo la Mkuu wa Wilaya, Jengo la Polisi , Jengo la Mahakama, Jengo la Hospitali , kituo cha reli na shule za serikali yawe majengo ya mwisho kabisa kukabiliwa na mafuriko ktk eneo lote la kata au wilaya.
Turudi katika jengo hili la Mkuu wa Wilaya tunaona mapungufu ikiwemo msingi wa jengo hauja nyanyuliwa kuwa juu kupita majengo yatakayoizunguka ofisi hii hapo siku za usoni na si ajabu likizungukwa na majengo au ukuta tu tayari litakaribiwa na adha ya mafuriko ya maji madogo.

Ukiangalia wasanifu wa majengo muhimu niliyoyataja tukiangalia majengo ya mjerumani, mwingereza, mchina TARAZA utaona majengo yote yana msingi mrefu sababu kubwa ni kuondokana na adha ya mafuriko madogo, kuleta taswira ya nguvu / mamlaka ya taasisi , nafasi ya kutolea habari/ taarifa kwa umma ktk ngazi ndevu mbele ya jengo au kujikinga uvamizi wa watu wenye hasira n.k
 
JF-Expert Member
JF-Expert Member
bagamoyo said:
Bado sana jengo la kuonesha ukuu wa serikali linatakiwa kuwa na aina fulani ya kukabiliana na mafuriko, vurugu na muonekano.

Msingi wa jengo ulitakiwa unyanyuliwe juu zaidi ili hata kukitokea mafuriko madogo jengo la Mkuu wa Wilaya, Jengo la Polisi , Jengo la Mahakama, Jengo la Hospitali , kituo cha reli na shule za serikali yawe majengo ya mwisho kabisa kukabiliwa na mafuriko ktk eneo lote la kata au wilaya.
Turudi katika jengo hili la Mkuu wa Wilaya tunaona mapungufu ikiwemo msingi wa jengo hauja nyanyuliwa kuwa juu kupita majengo yatakayoizunguka ofisi hii hapo siku za usoni na si ajabu likizungukwa na majengo au ukuta tu tayari litakaribiwa na adha ya mafuriko ya maji madogo.

Ukiangalia wasanifu wa majengo muhimu niliyoyataja tukiangalia majengo ya mjerumani, mwingereza, mchina TARAZA utaona majengo yote yana msingi mrefu sababu kubwa ni kuondokana na adha ya mafuriko madogo, kuleta taswira ya nguvu / mamlaka ya taasisi , nafasi ya kutolea habari/ taarifa kwa umma ktk ngazi ndevu mbele ya jengo au kujikinga uvamizi wa watu wenye hasira n.k
Hata ubora wa majengo yenyewe ya serikali yaleta mashaka sana. Majengo yanayojengwa ni hayawezi kuwa na maisha zaidi ya miaka 100. Tofali wanajengea zimefyatuliwa kienyeji tu mitaani. Ni kama vile wanajenga majengo ya muda. Hata ukiangalia kinachojengwa kama dodoma ni aibu.

Hivi wakienda huko nje hawajifunzi majengo ya serikali yanajengwaje?

Kama hawaendi wakaangalie basi hata ya udsm au IFM yana ubora kuliko vile vichekesho vya mji wa serikali pale dodoma
 
JF-Expert Member
JF-Expert Member
Democratic by Design: Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture
http://gsa.gov/designexcellence In 1962, President Kennedy authorized the Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture, written by Daniel Patrick Moynihan to raise Americans' expectations of federal buildings.

Democratic by Design: Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture commemorates the golden anniversary of this document, and celebrates its positive impact on government's investment in the public realm.

With narration by Luke Russert, the film features leading thinkers and practitioners in American architecture, who recount Senator Moynihan's criteria for design. Surveying the work of GSA's Public Buildings Service and other federal agencies, these commentators also examine the ways the guiding principles are interpreted to maximize the benefits of federal architecture.

Democratic by Design is both a retrospective of a seminal policy achievement and a road map for another 50 years of excellence.

Democratic by Design reflects the special role of public buildings in American life. They aid in delivery of vital services, and they define roles and values of our society.
Source : GSA (General Services Administration)
 
JF-Expert Member
JF-Expert Member
The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) is rooted in a tradition of unique craftsmanship and ingenuity. Tracing its beginnings to the laying of the Capitol cornerstone in 1793, the AOC is responsible for the operations and care of more than 18.4 million square feet of facilities, 570 acres of grounds and thousands of works of art. The Capitol campus is home to 30,000 daily occupants and hosts more than 3 million visitors annually. Today, there are more than 2,000 AOC employees serving around the clock in diverse roles to maintain and preserve the buildings and grounds. Iconic landmarks under our care include the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Grounds, Capitol Visitor Center, House office buildings, Library of Congress, Senate office buildings, Supreme Court buildings and U.S. Botanic Garden.
Source: Architect of the Capitol

28 Feb 2017
The best view in Washington from top of The US Capitol
Live from the top of the Capitol dome, Stephen Ayers, the 11th architect of the Capitol, joins TODAY’s Matt Lauer for a look at the breathtaking view, a sight that has never been shown on live TV before. It’s “the best view in Washington,” Ayers says as he points out such landmarks as the Supreme Court.
Source: TODAY
 
