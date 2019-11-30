Tazama ofisi ya Mkuu wa Wilaya Kigamboni, "Hapa nimeridhika"

The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) is rooted in a tradition of unique craftsmanship and ingenuity. Tracing its beginnings to the laying of the Capitol cornerstone in 1793, the AOC is responsible for the operations and care of more than 18.4 million square feet of facilities, 570 acres of grounds and thousands of works of art. The Capitol campus is home to 30,000 daily occupants and hosts more than 3 million visitors annually. Today, there are more than 2,000 AOC employees serving around the clock in diverse roles to maintain and preserve the buildings and grounds. Iconic landmarks under our care include the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Grounds, Capitol Visitor Center, House office buildings, Library of Congress, Senate office buildings, Supreme Court buildings and U.S. Botanic Garden.

Source: Architect of the Capitol



28 Feb 2017

The best view in Washington from top of The US Capitol

Live from the top of the Capitol dome, Stephen Ayers, the 11th architect of the Capitol , joins TODAY’s Matt Lauer for a look at the breathtaking view, a sight that has never been shown on live TV before. It’s “the best view in Washington,” Ayers says as he points out such landmarks as the Supreme Court.

Source: TODAY