Tatizo la ugonjwa wa VITILIGO na tiba yake





Vitiligo Herb was developed several decades ago and ever since it has proficiently helped thousands of



vitiligo victims in a thriving and productive manner. Furthermore, with the passage of time this product has



become even more effective and result oriented by means of continuous research work and the feedback retrieved from the people suffering with Vitiligo.



Consequently, Vitiligo Herb is a formulation that is an outcome of years and years of experimentation and



continuous upgrading that arrogantly holds the confidence of its huge number of beneficiaries. Nevertheless, we have also put this product to latest laboratory testing and clinical trials that has auxiliary supported our stance and lavish experience that it works in re-pigmentation of skin.



Vitiligo Herb is tested and certified by PCSIR against the claim of pure herbal ingredients and any harm or side effects to human skin.



There is a lot to tell about the features of Vitiligo Herb but we would appraise our product in following turn of phrases:









Instructions for use



Vitiligo Herb is simple to use topical application. Please follow below instructions for use:



Wash affected areas of your skin with plain water and dry it with towel. Apply Vitiligo Herb softly on affected area and massage till fully absorbed. It should remain on your skin for at least 8-10 hours.



If you have to wash application before 8 hours for any reason, you should re-apply oil for remaining period. For convenient application, use Vitiligo Herb before going to bed in the same hour of every night.



Vitiligo Herbs goes thick in winter below 15C temperature. In such case, place the bottle in warm water for some time and it will be back to normal form.

Shake well before use.



Ingredients



Vitiligo Herb is pure herbal product and we use finest herbs in the production. Following are few herbs used in Vitiligo Herb.



1- Coconut oil



2- Babchi



3- Black cumin



4- Barberry Root



1 -Coconut oil

Coconut oil is excellent massage oil for the skin as well. It acts as an effective moisturizer on all types of skins including dry skin. The benefit of coconut oil on the skin is comparable to that of mineral oil. Further,



unlike mineral oil, there is no chance of having any adverse side effects on the skin with the application of coconut oil. Coconut oil therefore is a safe solution for preventing dryness and flaking of skin. It also delays



wrinkles, and sagging of skin, which normally become prominent with age. Coconut oil also helps in treating various skin problems including psoriasis, dermatitis, eczema and other skin infections. Therefore coconut oil forms the basic ingredient of various body care products such as soaps, lotions, creams, etc. used for skin care.



Coconut oil will absorb easily, keep the skin soft, and yet without feeling greasy. It is not like other oils used to soften rough, dry skin. It will help to reduce chronic skin inflammation within days and be soothing and healing to wounds, blood blisters and rashes.



Coconut oil helps in preventing premature aging and degenerative diseases due to its antioxidant properties. Coconut oil is often preferred by athletes and body builders and by those who are dieting. The reason behind



this being that coconut oil contains lesser calories than other oils, its fat content is easily converted into energy and it does not lead to accumulation of fat in the heart and arteries. Coconut oil helps in boosting energy and endurance, and enhances the performance of athletes.



2- Babchi

Scientific Name: Psoralea Corylifolia

Babchi is an herb, which is known for its medicinal properties. It is widely and commonly used in treating many diseases by many streams of ancient medicine such as Ayurveda. Homeopathy and Unani medicine.



The botanical name for this particular plant is Psoralea Corylifolia. It is also known by many other names colloquially, depending upon the area where you would find it. In some places it is known as bakuchi and



bakhni. The most amazing thing about this plant is that every part of it is useful. Roots, stems, leaves, seeds and whatever blooms it has, all used to treat a variety of skin problems.



For most part, all the various parts of the plant and powdered and used to mix with other medicines to create complete treatments for skin diseases such as Leucoderma, skin rashes, infections. The plant grown wild in many tropical countries and is not difficult to cultivate either. It is also considered useful by ayurveda in the cure and care of skin cancer.



Scientifically untested yet by modern methods. It is widely believed that babchi had various other health benefits for skin that are undiscovered and unexplored. But natural sciences such as the ones mentioned above swear by its therapeutic properties.



3- Black cumin

Scientific Name: Nigella Sativa



Black cumin seeds have been used for centuries in the Middle East, Mediterranean, and India to treat a variety of ailments, and have been adopted for homeopathic use in Europe and other nations as well. Both the



seeds and potent extracts can be found for sale in natural food stores, and doctors who practice complementary alternative medicine may prescribe then for a wide variety of conditions. The unique nutritional composition of black cumin seeds, which includes numerous essential fatty acids, appears to support the



immune system, improve the skin, help with respiratory ailments, and address digestive conditions.

Nigella sativa is the scientific name for the plant on which black cumin seeds grow, and it is a member of the buttercup family. Black cumin seeds are very dark, thin, and crescent shaped when whole. They are available



for cooking use in many Middle Eastern and Indian supply stores, but seeds designated for cooking may not be as potent or as pure as seeds intended for medicinal use. In some regional cuisines, they are also used in cooking, as they add a unique nutty flavor to food and appear to have health benefits.



When ingested, black cumin seeds and extracts can be used for a number of conditions. They have been used for centuries to address digestive problems including stomach pain and flatulence. Black cumin seeds also have a long history in the natural treatment of asthma and other respiratory conditions. Compounds from the seeds appear to have antimicrobial properties, and are sometimes used to treat urinary tract infections.



Oil from black cumin seeds can be used topically to treat dry skin, eczema, and other skin issues. In addition, black cumin seeds are sometimes used in beauty regimens to strengthen hair and nails, as well as making them glossier.



In 1996, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved the use of a medicine incorporating an extract of black cumin seeds for immune system support. Several studies had shown that this extract could assist individuals with autoimmune disorders, and could possibly help to fight cancer as well. Naturopaths



sometimes recommend regular doses of black cumin seeds to patients with weakened immune systems, as the whole seeds have been shown to boost the immune system. Pharmacological studies on compounds from the seeds show that they boost the production of bone marrow, natural interferon, and immune cells, helping to fight off diseases.



4- Barberry Root

Scientific Name: Berberis Vulgaris, Berberidaceae Family



Barberry is rich natural source of berberine. Berberine is bright yellow and somewhat bitter, and has long been used in traditional medicine for its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial effects. This well known



antiseptic photochemical, also found in goldenseal and Oregon grape, is used to treat a wide range of infections, ears, eyes, mouth, throat, staph and strep bacteria, each of which can commonly cause bacterial pinkeye.



Other common infections that can effectively be treated by barberry include yeast and bladder infections, and skin disorders, especially those like psoriasis that can benefit from a liver tonic.



Barberry has been used in traditional herbal medicine since early Egyptian times, when it was combined with fennel seed to prevent plague and treat fevers. These traditional herbal uses for inflammation and fever confirm



historically what science has now established in the laboratory: Compounds in these plants inhibit the COX-2 enzyme. Berberine-containing herbs thus offer significant medical benefits across the spectrum of diseases.

Vitiligo is a condition in which the skin loses pigment, thereby resulting in large white patches that expand over time. The condition is more noticeable in people with darker skin, and although it is not a serious health problem, it can be stressful and affect your self-confidence. There is no cure for vitiligo; treatment revolves around slowing its spread and helping the skin return some of the lost pigment. Some herbs and supplements may be helpful in your treatment, however, you should first consult your doctor.Visit a traditional Chinese herbalist who may offer psoralen, which is a chemical compound derived from herbs that may help make rejuvenate the affected skin with the application of UV light.Take ginkgo biloba, a tree leaf that has been used for centuries to treat circulatory problems and enhance memory. Ginkgo may be helpful in restoring pigmentation to skin affected by vitiligo. According to Mayo Clinic, ginkgo biloba showed some success in a small study, but sufficient evidence is lacking at this time. You should consult your doctor first before using it.Ask your doctor about using phenylalanine, an essential fatty acid that may help improve the effectiveness of UVA radiation for people with vitiligo. According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, preliminary studies have found that oral and topical administrations of phenylalanine showed some effectiveness in restoring pigmentation, but more research is still needed.