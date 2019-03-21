Tanzania USA Diaspora's Fundraising Appeal for Mr. Tundu Lissu

FUNDRAISING APPEAL FOR MR. TUNDU LISSU

This is an appeal to help meet the medical expenses and living costs for Hon. Tundu Antiphas Lissu and his family.

A prominent opposition politician and member of the Tanzanian Parliament, The Chief Whip for Tanzania main opposition, and former President of Tanganyika Law Society, Mr. Lissu survived a brutal assassination attempt at lunchtime on 7 September, 2017, when unidentified gunmen sprayed his car with automatic weapons fire outside his home in Dodoma, Tanzania's Legislative Capital.

This crime has never been investigated; with no known suspects, arrests or prosecution.

Since the shooting, Mr. Lissu has been treated, firstly in Nairobi, Kenya, and, since January 2018, in Leuven, Belgium. As of 20 February, 2019, he had undergone 24 major surgical procedures.

Throughout this period, Mr. Lissu has been denied medical benefits, which he's entitled to under Tanzanian law. In January of this year, Parliament also withdrew Mr. Lissu's salary, the main source of income for his family.

We appeal to you, and to all people of goodwill, to intervene in this matter. We plead with you to donate generously to help meet Mr. Lissu's continuing medical treatment and living costs in Belgium.

Those who directed, planned or executed the cowardly assassination attempt against him; and who have denied him medical benefits, and have now withdrawn the chief source of income for his family, should not be allowed to succeed in their evil plans.

Your generous contribution is your way of saying enough to the abuses of Mr. Lissu's human rights; and of righting this grievous wrong.

We kindly ask you to make $1, $3, or $5, $10, $40, $100 donation, or any other amount you are pleased and blessed to donate our campaign today.