Tanzania to electrify all villages by 2021

By Staff Writers, NAIROBI and DAR - AfricaAnalysis



Tanzania is set to write the history of electrifying all villages by 2021. Thanks to President John Magufuli for making Tanzania great in the continent and the world at large.



A report from the Ministry of Energy indicates that a total of 9,000 villages have so far been electrified.



According to the report, the remaining 3000 villages are in the process of being electrified.



The government under reform minded President Magufuli is committed to provide 200 billion shillings every year through the Rural Energy Agency (REA) to electrify villages and servicing electrical infrastructures in villages, setting its own record in Africa.



Tanzania aims at acquiring the middle income status by 2025. However, the UN has now projected that may be achieved in a year due to current economic and social progress.



In order to achieve this, sufficient electricity is the cornerstone to stimulate the economic growth through the industry sector.



In ensuring that electricity is sufficient in villages and every part of the country, the government has implemented the construction of the fourth biggest dam in Africa and the biggest in East Africa christened as the Nyerere Dam.



The dam will produce over 2,115 megawatts of power, fulfiling the long over due dream of the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who wished to deliver the project but failed due to economic reasosns.



The Magufuli administration is implementing the project which is financed through taxpayers’ money at the cost of tsh 6.5 trillion ($ 3 billion).



The project completion date is expected to be by 2022.



Upon its completion the project which has the reservoir length of 100 km and covering an area of about 1,350 square km will provide for the country’s emerging industries and exporting the surplus to other East African and SADC countries.



The project is implemented by the Egyptian consortium, Arab Contractors and El Sewedy Electric Company.



According to Tanzania Electrical Company (TANESCO) the installed electricity generation capacity in Tanzania from hydro-power plants, natural gas and independent power producers which uses heavy furnace oil currently stands at just 1,600 megawatts while power needs is lower than that at 1,100 megawatts.



The 2,115 megawatts Nyerere Dam is therefore a forecast and vision for the future as the country is slated to accomplish its industrialization dream.



Africa’s largest dam is Ethiopia’s Renaissance, which is still under construction, with 6,450MW expected upon completion in 2022.



Mambira Dam in Nigeria, follows second with 3,050MW ahead of Ethiopian Shaika Dam that produces 2,160MW.



The Aswan Dam in Egypt, with 2,100MW comes fifth in the ranking, beating Raula Dam in Angola, which produces 2,066 MW.