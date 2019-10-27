Dua
Tanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct -statistics bureau
Huwezi ukabeza juhudi za JPM anayeongoza Serikali ya Jamuhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania chini ya chama shupavu cha CCM.
Hapa Kazi Tu.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala Editing by Maggie Fick)Reuters said:Tanzania’s economy grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019, up from 6.1 percent in the same period a year ago, buoyed by growth in construction, mining and communications sectors, official data showed on Sunday. In the first quarter of 2019, the East African nation’s GDP grew by 6.6 percent, according to the state-run National Bureau of Statistics.
