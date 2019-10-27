Tanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct

Dua

Dua

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2006
Messages
2,926
Points
1,500
Dua

Dua

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 14, 2006
2,926 1,500
Tanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct -statistics bureau


Reuters said:
Tanzania’s economy grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019, up from 6.1 percent in the same period a year ago, buoyed by growth in construction, mining and communications sectors, official data showed on Sunday. In the first quarter of 2019, the East African nation’s GDP grew by 6.6 percent, according to the state-run National Bureau of Statistics.
Click to expand...
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala Editing by Maggie Fick)

Huwezi ukabeza juhudi za JPM anayeongoza Serikali ya Jamuhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania chini ya chama shupavu cha CCM.

Hapa Kazi Tu.

www.reuters.com

Tanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct -statistics bureau

Tanzania's economy grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter o...
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
N

Nyanjomigire

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 28, 2013
Messages
4,208
Points
2,000
N

Nyanjomigire

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 28, 2013
4,208 2,000
Hiyo figure ingekuwa ni kweli maisha yasingekuwa hivi yalivyo na hiyo source sio ya kuamini ni wazuri sana kwa ku-manipulate takwimu.

The institution is notorious for data manipulation and doctoring to give the regime the political milage. Only cretins will be duped.
 
Wyatt Mathewson

Wyatt Mathewson

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2017
Messages
6,893
Points
2,000
Wyatt Mathewson

Wyatt Mathewson

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 22, 2017
6,893 2,000
Dua said:
Tanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct -statistics bureau


(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala Editing by Maggie Fick)

Huwezi ukabeza juhudi za JPM anayeongoza Serikali ya Jamuhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania chini ya chama shupavu cha CCM.

Hapa Kazi Tu.

www.reuters.com

Tanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct -statistics bureau

Tanzania's economy grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter o...
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...
Kumbe mtoa takwimu ni yeye yeye NBA ambae ni wao hao hao "Awamu Tukufu ya Tano"!

Basi sawa!

Jiwe anawehuka mjue!
 
Daudi Mchambuzi

Daudi Mchambuzi

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 25, 2010
Messages
42,441
Points
2,000
Daudi Mchambuzi

Daudi Mchambuzi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 25, 2010
42,441 2,000
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,346,837
Members 516,732
Posts 32,904,705

FOLLOW US

Top