Tanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct -statistics bureau

Tanzania Q2 GDP growth rises to 7.2 pct v 6.1 pct -statistics bureau


NAIROBI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s economy grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019, up from 6.1 percent in the same period a year ago, buoyed by growth in construction, mining and communications sectors, official data showed on Sunday.
In the first quarter of 2019, the East African nation’s GDP grew by 6.6 percent, according to the state-run National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala Editing by Maggie Fick)

