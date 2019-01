Tanzania photos (Tanzania's wildlife and natural beauty)

north Tanzania

"Endless Plains".

The Serengeti ecosystem is a geographical region in Africa. It is located inand extends to south-western Kenya between latitudes 1 and 3 S and longitudes 34 and 36 E. It spans some 30,000 km2 (12,000 sq mi).The Serengeti hosts the largest mammal migration in the world, which is one of the ten natural travel wonders of the world.[1]The region contains several national parks and game reserves. Serengeti is derived from the Maasai language, Maa; specifically, "Serengit" meaningApproximately 70 larger mammal and some 500 avifauna species are found there. This high diversity in terms of species is a function of diverse habitats ranging from riverine forests, swamps, kopjes, grasslands and woodlands.[4] Blue Wildebeests, gazelles, zebras and buffalos are some of the commonly found large mammals in the region