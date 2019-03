Tanzania na Uganda tuungane kusaidia wenzetu Wakenya waliokumbwa na baa la njaa

March 18, 2019

Nairobi, Kenya



BIG STORY : Is Kenya a Starving Nation, And Why



The Kenyan government has denied being late in its response to the prevailing drought in parts of the country. Denying reports of any loss of lives as a result of the drought Deputy President William Ruto now claims that the situation currently is far much better than was in yester years and that the government focus is on long term measures to end the cycle of drought which continues to plague the country every year.



Source: KTN News Kenya