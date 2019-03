SIKU NYINGINE WEKA KAMA HIVI USITUSUMBUE KUFUNGUA LINK...DAR ES SALAAM, March 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Most Tanzanians have experienced hunger in the past three months, with food shortages most severe in drought-hit rural areas, a countrywide survey found, despite government denials of a food crisis.The survey by Tanzanian think tank Twaweza found that 78 percent of people had suffered food shortages in the past three months. In rural areas the figure rose to 84 percent compared to 64 percent in cities.The findings came despite repeated government denials that the East African country was suffering food shortages. President John Magufuli has accused opposition politicians of fomenting a “fake” hunger crisis.The Twaweza survey said in a country where 80 percent of the population rely on subsistence farming, some families have begun skipping meals.In February, 65 percent of respondents had worried about their families not having enough to eat in the previous seven days, compared to 45 percent last September.Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app