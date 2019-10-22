Tanzania has been ranked the laziest country in Africa

Teargass
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2018
- Messages
- 6,682
- Points
- 2,000
Teargass
JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 23, 2018
6,682 2,000
Here is a list of countries that have the laziest citizens and Tanzanians didn't disappoint. Tanzania has retained the top spot again for four years in a row.
1. Tanzania
2. Burundi
3. Swaziland
4. Lesotho
5. Equatorial Guinea
6. Congo
7. Cape Verde
8. South Sudan.
1. Tanzania
2. Burundi
3. Swaziland
4. Lesotho
5. Equatorial Guinea
6. Congo
7. Cape Verde
8. South Sudan.