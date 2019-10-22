Tanzania has been ranked the laziest country in Africa

Teargass

Teargass

Here is a list of countries that have the laziest citizens and Tanzanians didn't disappoint. Tanzania has retained the top spot again for four years in a row.
1. Tanzania
2. Burundi
3. Swaziland
4. Lesotho
5. Equatorial Guinea
6. Congo
7. Cape Verde
8. South Sudan.
 
mmubiayi

mmubiayi

Kenyatta mwaka huu aliomba Tanzania imuuzie unga. Sasa tungekuwa wavivu huo unga tungelimaje ili wakenya mnye mavi.
Here is a list of countries that have the laziest citizens and Tanzanians didn't disappoint. Tanzania has retained the top spot again for four years in a row.
1. Tanzania
2. Burundi
3. Swaziland
4. Lesotho
5. Equatorial Guinea
6. Congo
7. Cape Verde
8. South Sudan.
mmubiayi

mmubiayi

Kuwa mstaarabu husilete upumbuvu na dharau kwa East African community mbwa wewe
Here is a list of countries that have the laziest citizens and Tanzanians didn't disappoint. Tanzania has retained the top spot again for four years in a row.
1. Tanzania
2. Burundi
3. Swaziland
4. Lesotho
5. Equatorial Guinea
6. Congo
7. Cape Verde
8. South Sudan.
mmubiayi

mmubiayi

Wewe hujawai kula mayai? Hujawai kula chips? Nyinyi ndiyo mnasababisha watz wasiwapende! Waganda wanawaona corrupt hawataki ushirikiano na nyiye kibiashara, wasomali wanawavizia kuwadunga mabomu na wanataka eneo ambalo siyo la kwenu. Mombasa ilikuwa part of Tanganyika, thanks to the British kuwapa Mombasa au mngekuwa landlocked country mbwa wewe.
ha ha wanakula chipsi mayai lunch ...
