TANZANIA Economy to Surpass Kenya and Ethiopia by 2030

Ha ha ha! ndoto za mchana hizi. The analysis is just bogus; look at the scale of infrastructural development in Kenya, we are 10 yrs ahead of TZ, so TZ building a highway or some new power-line is not anything we have not seen.



Many people don't seem to understand why Kenya is ahead of of TZ, UG and ET even though we are the most arid country in eastern Africa excluding Somali, most water strained, most natural resources strained... one word -- HUMAN RESOURCES AND PEOPLES' ATTITUDE.



That will take decades to change. Kenyans are individualistic go-getters, talk to many Kenyans, even a poor Kenyan living in a slum believes if he works harder he can become a Muthaiga resident.



Add to the literacy levels and the seriousness that Kenyans have in education excellence.



When Bongolalas change their stupid mindset of seeing ambition as selfish, that day I will truly predict their take-over..

When Bongolalas stop sneering Kenyans for "knowing how to speak in English(the language of global commerce)"...that will be our end of EAC domination.



kwa sasa, its "hard small", tukutane 2030.



KAMA HAMKUPITA KENYA WAKATI WA MOI, KWA SASA ITAKUWA NDOTO TU.