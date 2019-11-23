TANZANIA Economy to Surpass Kenya and Ethiopia by 2030

Ha ha ha! ndoto za mchana hizi. The analysis is just bogus; look at the scale of infrastructural development in Kenya, we are 10 yrs ahead of TZ, so TZ building a highway or some new power-line is not anything we have not seen.

Many people don't seem to understand why Kenya is ahead of of TZ, UG and ET even though we are the most arid country in eastern Africa excluding Somali, most water strained, most natural resources strained... one word -- HUMAN RESOURCES AND PEOPLES' ATTITUDE.

That will take decades to change. Kenyans are individualistic go-getters, talk to many Kenyans, even a poor Kenyan living in a slum believes if he works harder he can become a Muthaiga resident.

Add to the literacy levels and the seriousness that Kenyans have in education excellence.

When Bongolalas change their stupid mindset of seeing ambition as selfish, that day I will truly predict their take-over..
When Bongolalas stop sneering Kenyans for "knowing how to speak in English(the language of global commerce)"...that will be our end of EAC domination.

kwa sasa, its "hard small", tukutane 2030.

KAMA HAMKUPITA KENYA WAKATI WA MOI, KWA SASA ITAKUWA NDOTO TU.
 
vulcan said:
ha ha ha ...ndoto za mchana hizi...the analysis is just bogus.. look at the scale of infrastructural development in Kenya..we are 10yrs ahead of TZ...so TZ building a highway or some new power-line is not anything we have not seen.

Many people don't seem to understand why Kenya is ahead of of TZ,UG and ET... even though we are the most arid country in eastern Africa excluding Somali, most water strained, most natural resources strained... one word -- HUMAN RESOURCES AND PEOPLES' ATTITUDE.

That will take decades to change. Kenyans are individualistic go-getters, talk to many Kenyans, even a poor Kenyan living in a slum believes if he works harder he can become a Muthaiga resident.

Add to the literacy levels and the seriousness that Kenyans have in education excellence.

When Bongolalas change their stupid mindset of seeing ambition as selfish, that day i will truly predict their take-over..
When Bongolalas stop sneering Kenyans for "knowing how to speak in English(the language of global commerce)"...that will be our end of EAC domination.

kwa sasa, its "hard small"... tukutane 2030.

KAMA HAMKUPITA KENYA WAKATI WA MOI, KWA SASA ITAKUWA NDOTO TU.
Kitu usichokijua kuhusu uchumi ni hiki value of money sasa $1 USA dollar iliyopo serikalini Tz inafanya mambo makubwa mara 3 ya $1dollar ilivyopo Kenya.
 
lwiva said:
Kitu usicho kijua kuhusu uchumi ni hiki value of money sasa $1 USA dollar iliyopo serikalini tz inafanya mambo makubwa Mara 3 ya $1dollar ilivyopo kenya
More developed economies have a relatively higher cost of living. A Tanzanian can work for a lower pay than Kenyan.
We are no longer at the dirt poor stage.
 
vulcan said:
more developed economies have a relatively higher cost of living. A tanzanian can work for a lower pay than Kenyan.
we are no longer at the dirt poor stage.
Sijui kama umenielewa? Hela Kenya inaishia mifukoni mwa wajanja wachache na kujenga vitu vidogo au chini ya kiwango au kununua mashine chakavu zisizo faa mfano ndege za kijeshi za mitumba na zakiraia za mitumba tena kwa bei kubwa ya kifisadi.
 
lwiva said:
Sijui kama umenielewa ? Hela Kenya inaishia mifukoni mwa wajanja wachache na kujenga vitu vidogo au chini ya kiwango au kununua mashine chakavu zisizo faa mfano ndege za kijeshi za mitumba na zakiraia za mitumba tena Kwa bei kubwa ya kifisadi
your usual hubris...
 
vulcan said:
more developed economies have a relatively higher cost of living. A tanzanian can work for a lower pay than Kenyan.
we are no longer at the dirt poor stage.
To make it easier, $4bn will build an Oldy T outdated Railway and Trains In Kenya while $3bn in Tanzania will build the same distance of Modern Electrified Railway of the Same distance,
What makes the Difference? Corruption.
Kenya is the third world country with Huge percent pf malnourished children and slums in Every single town.
 
game over said:
To make it easier, $4bn will build an Oldy T outdated Railway and Trains In Kenya while $3bn in Tanzania will build the same distance of Modern Electrified Railway of the Same distance,
What makes the Difference? Corruption.
Kenya is the third world country with Huge percent pf malnourished children and slums in Every single town.
If it makes you feel better... TZ is the most developed African nation, no slums, very high standards of living comparable to Western Europe, most educated population, top in science and tech innovations... invincible military ... happiest people on earth...
 
Labda kwa Cooked data.
Ila kama viongozi wapumbavu tulio naye wanweka elimu zao kwapani lets say kabudi.
Sasa akili za kabudi na boss wake unategemea zikipeleke uchumi upi.
Walipe deni ndege ifanye kazi, sasa hutaki kulipa deni na safari za south africa umesitisha si upumbavu huo


NA je TISS walikuwa wapi? Hawakujua kuwa mkulima anaweza kwenda canada

Pumbavu
 
Lakini huyu mkulima duh! Ni mwiba kwa serikali ya jiwe.
Saint Ivuga said:
Labda kwa Cooked data.
Ila kama viongozi wapumbavu tulio naye wanweka elimu zao kwapani lets say kabudi.
Sasa akili za kabudi na boss wake unategemea zikipeleke uchumi upi.
Walipe deni ndege ifanye kazi, sasa hutaki kulipa deni na safari za south africa umesitisha si upumbavu huo


NA je TISS walikuwa wapi? Hawakujua kuwa mkulima anaweza kwenda canada

Pumbavu
vulcan said:
Ha ha ha! ndoto za mchana hizi. The analysis is just bogus; look at the scale of infrastructural development in Kenya, we are 10 yrs ahead of TZ, so TZ building a highway or some new power-line is not anything we have not seen.

Many people don't seem to understand why Kenya is ahead of of TZ, UG and ET even though we are the most arid country in eastern Africa excluding Somali, most water strained, most natural resources strained... one word -- HUMAN RESOURCES AND PEOPLES' ATTITUDE.

That will take decades to change. Kenyans are individualistic go-getters, talk to many Kenyans, even a poor Kenyan living in a slum believes if he works harder he can become a Muthaiga resident.

Add to the literacy levels and the seriousness that Kenyans have in education excellence.

When Bongolalas change their stupid mindset of seeing ambition as selfish, that day I will truly predict their take-over..
When Bongolalas stop sneering Kenyans for "knowing how to speak in English(the language of global commerce)"...that will be our end of EAC domination.

kwa sasa, its "hard small", tukutane 2030.

KAMA HAMKUPITA KENYA WAKATI WA MOI, KWA SASA ITAKUWA NDOTO TU.
Leo umeandika insha, kweli imeku touch
 
vulcan said:
If it makes you feel better... TZ is the most developed African nation, no slums, very high standards of living comparable to Western Europe, most educated population, top in science and tech innovations... invincible military ... happiest people on earth...
Ukisikia kilio cha mtu mzima ndiyo hiki.. Hahahaaa
 
lwiva said:
Sijui kama umenielewa? Hela Kenya inaishia mifukoni mwa wajanja wachache na kujenga vitu vidogo au chini ya kiwango au kununua mashine chakavu zisizo faa mfano ndege za kijeshi za mitumba na zakiraia za mitumba tena kwa bei kubwa ya kifisadi.
Na ni wachache kwel...usisahau km hao wachache ni wengi kuliko hao wengi wenu+uganda+rwanda combine na bado hamtowafikia hao millionaires wetu wachache...what an irony?
 
game over said:
To make it easier, $4bn will build an Oldy T outdated Railway and Trains In Kenya while $3bn in Tanzania will build the same distance of Modern Electrified Railway of the Same distance,
What makes the Difference? Corruption.
Kenya is the third world country with Huge percent pf malnourished children and slums in Every single town.
Hata mkiongea vipi, ukwel ni kwamba average tanzanian anapenda kujilinganisha na watu kibera na wale waturkana hku akijipa matumaini km yeye ametusua kimaisha..

Jipeni matumaini tu
 
