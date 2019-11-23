TANZANIA Economy to Surpass Kenya and Ethiopia by 2030

Kitu usichokijua kuhusu uchumi ni hiki value of money sasa $1 USA dollar iliyopo serikalini Tz inafanya mambo makubwa mara 3 ya $1dollar ilivyopo Kenya.ha ha ha ...ndoto za mchana hizi...the analysis is just bogus.. look at the scale of infrastructural development in Kenya..we are 10yrs ahead of TZ...so TZ building a highway or some new power-line is not anything we have not seen.
Many people don't seem to understand why Kenya is ahead of of TZ,UG and ET... even though we are the most arid country in eastern Africa excluding Somali, most water strained, most natural resources strained... one word -- HUMAN RESOURCES AND PEOPLES' ATTITUDE.
That will take decades to change. Kenyans are individualistic go-getters, talk to many Kenyans, even a poor Kenyan living in a slum believes if he works harder he can become a Muthaiga resident.
Add to the literacy levels and the seriousness that Kenyans have in education excellence.
When Bongolalas change their stupid mindset of seeing ambition as selfish, that day i will truly predict their take-over..
When Bongolalas stop sneering Kenyans for "knowing how to speak in English(the language of global commerce)"...that will be our end of EAC domination.
kwa sasa, its "hard small"... tukutane 2030.
KAMA HAMKUPITA KENYA WAKATI WA MOI, KWA SASA ITAKUWA NDOTO TU.
we are no longer at the dirt poor stage.
What makes the Difference? Corruption.
Kenya is the third world country with Huge percent pf malnourished children and slums in Every single town.
Labda kwa Cooked data.
Ila kama viongozi wapumbavu tulio naye wanweka elimu zao kwapani lets say kabudi.
Sasa akili za kabudi na boss wake unategemea zikipeleke uchumi upi.
Walipe deni ndege ifanye kazi, sasa hutaki kulipa deni na safari za south africa umesitisha si upumbavu huo
NA je TISS walikuwa wapi? Hawakujua kuwa mkulima anaweza kwenda canada
Pumbavu
