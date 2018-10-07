Takribani Watu 10 wamefariki katika Tetemeko la Ardhi nchini Haiti

Tetemeko hilo lenye ukubwa wa 5.9 kipimo cha ritcha lilipiga jana Oktoba 06 umbali wa Kilometa 20 Kaskazini-Magharibi mwa bandari ya Port-de-Paix



Limeleta uharibifu mkubwa ikiwa ni pamoja na kuangusha majengo mengi zikiwemo hospitali na majengo mengine ya Serikali



Kamanda wa Polisi eneo la Kaskazini-Mgharibi, Jackson Hilaire amesema watu 7 wamefariki huko Port-de-Paix, huku Waziri wa Mambo ya Ndani, Reynaldo Brunet akisema watu watatu wamefariki katika mji wa Gros-Morne



Tetemeko hilo ni moja ya matetemeko makubwa kuwahi kuipiga Haiti tangu kutokea kwa lile la ukubwa wa 7.0 kipimo cha ritcha karibu na mji mkuu wa nchi hiyo, Port-au-Prince na kuua melfu ya Watu mwaka 2010

========



A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 10 people in Haiti on Saturday, officials said.



The quake struck near the northernmost tip of Haiti late on Saturday, causing damage to buildings, including an auditorium that collapsed and a hospital, authorities and media reported.



The quake struck about 20 km (12.3 miles), north-west of the port of Port-de-Paix, the US Geological Survey said.



The police chief for the north-west region, Jackson Hilaire, said seven people died in Port-de-Paix, while the interior minister, Reynaldo Brunet, said three people had died further south in the town of Gros-Morne.



Rescue workers reported the collapse of part of a hospital and an auditorium as the quake hit on a rainy evening



The quake was one of the strongest to hit Haiti since a 7.0-magnitude quake struck near the capital, Port-au-Prince, in 2010, killing thousands of people in the impoverished Caribbean country.



In a post on Twitter, Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, urged people to remain calm after the civil protection agency said the quake caused injuries and panic in northern towns.