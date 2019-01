Taasisi za kitafiti na uchambuzi za intelligence unit(Uingereza) na Fitch solutions(Marekan: kwa nini Magufuli atashinda awamu yake ya pili kiurahisi?

This is what we have been saying all along. Apart from opposing whatever present governments are doing/implementing, Opposition parties have no viable alternative option to offer. Immediate after 2015 election, i implored them sit down and critically analyse their weaknesses and strengths with the view strategizing on way forward instead of unending processions and complains. If i were in the opposition, i would have been concentrating on increasing number of MPs in the Mjengo. This would have been more advantageous if at the end of the day the achieve 50/50 ratio. CUF were on the brink of achieving this and instead of consolidating the win, they decided to boycott the whole election to their own peril to appease their chairman who in my opinion has lost his shine and is still bathing on the past glories.