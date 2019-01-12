SYRIA: Ndege Za Kivita Za Israeli Zashambulia Ghala Kwenye Uwanja Wa Ndege Wa Damascus

- Joined
- May 27, 2016
- Messages
- 1,015
- Likes
- 1,185
- Points
- 280
FRANC THE GREAT
JF-Expert Member
Joined May 27, 2016
1,015 1,185 280
Syrian State Media: Israeli Warplanes Attacked Warehouse at Damascus Airport
'The results of the aggression so far were limited to a strike on one of the warehouses at Damascus airport,' a Syrian military source told the SANA news agency
FILE PHOTO: An air-strike in Syria (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP)
The Syrian state news agency said Israeli warplanes fired a number of missiles toward the Damascus area on Friday, triggering Syrian air defences that shot most of them down.
"The results of the aggression so far were limited to a strike on one of the warehouses at Damascus airport," the SANA news agency cited a military source as saying. The attack took place at 11:15 P.M., it said, adding that the jets attacked from the Galilee in northern Israel. It caused damage but no casualties, the report said.
Syrian state media broadcast footage of what it said were the air defences firing, with bright lights seen shooting across the night sky. Explosions were heard in one of the videos.
According to SANA, "eight enemy targets spotted in the skies of Damascus exploded." The agency also quoted a source from Syria's Transportation Ministry as saying that business in airport would carry on as usual.
Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said the attack was broader than usual, targeting areas ranging from the eastern Damascus suburb of Dmeir to Kiswa south of capital all the way to the village of Dimas in the west near the Lebanon border.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said airstrikes targeted an area near the airport while others hit the area of Kiswa, which is home to positions and storage sites for Iranian and Hezbollah forces allied with Syria's government.
There was no immediate word from Israel, which rarely comments on such attacks. Israel is widely believed to have been behind a series of airstrikes in Syria that have mainly targeted Iranian and Hezbollah forces.
Last month, an Israeli official confirmed that Israel had conducted airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria. On Christmas day, Israeli aircraft flying over Lebanon fired missiles toward areas near Damascus, hitting an arms depot and wounding three soldiers. Russia alleged that those strikes "directly endangered" two civilian flights.
Israeli drones and warplanes were heard flying Friday afternoon over Lebanon.
Although Russia and Israel established a system to avoid friction between Israeli aircraft operating in Syria and Russian military planes in the area, a Russian aircraft was downed by Syrian anti-aircraft missiles during an Israeli airstrike in September.
Source: Haaretz :: Syrian State Media: Israeli Warplanes Attacked Warehouse at Damascus Airport
=========================================================================
Israel fires missiles towards Damascus airport: Syria state media
Most of the missiles were shot down, Syrian state media reports, but one hit a warehouse at the Damascus airport.
Syrian state media broadcast footage of what it said were its air defences lighting up the night sky [Handout/SANA/AFP]
Israeli warplanes have fired a number of missiles towards Damascus, triggering Syrian air defence that shot down most of them, according to state media reports.
"The results of the aggression so far were limited to a strike on one of the warehouses at Damascus airport," SANA news agency cited a military source as saying. The attack took place at 11:15pm (21:15 GMT), it said.
The state news agency also quoted a transport ministry source as saying that the airport was running normally.
Syrian state media broadcast footage of what it said were the air defences firing, with bright lights seen shooting across the night sky. Explosions were heard in one of the videos.
Israel has mounted attacks in Syria as part of its efforts to counter the influence carved out there by Iran, which is supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the war that erupted in 2011.
Many of them have been in the area south of Damascus.
"Two areas hosting military positions of Iranian forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement have been targeted," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
These were near the airport and around the Kisweh area south of Damascus, the observatory said.
In an earlier report, SANA had spoken of Syrian air defence batteries attacking "enemy targets".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to let Tehran entrench itself militarily in the war-torn country.
The last Israeli attack reported by the state media was on December 25, when a missile attack wounded three Syrian soldiers.
A senior Israeli official said in September Israel had carried out more than 200 attacks against Iranian targets in Syria in the last two years.
Source: Aljazeera :: Israel fires missiles towards Damascus airport: Syria state media
'The results of the aggression so far were limited to a strike on one of the warehouses at Damascus airport,' a Syrian military source told the SANA news agency
FILE PHOTO: An air-strike in Syria (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP)
The Syrian state news agency said Israeli warplanes fired a number of missiles toward the Damascus area on Friday, triggering Syrian air defences that shot most of them down.
"The results of the aggression so far were limited to a strike on one of the warehouses at Damascus airport," the SANA news agency cited a military source as saying. The attack took place at 11:15 P.M., it said, adding that the jets attacked from the Galilee in northern Israel. It caused damage but no casualties, the report said.
Syrian state media broadcast footage of what it said were the air defences firing, with bright lights seen shooting across the night sky. Explosions were heard in one of the videos.
According to SANA, "eight enemy targets spotted in the skies of Damascus exploded." The agency also quoted a source from Syria's Transportation Ministry as saying that business in airport would carry on as usual.
Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said the attack was broader than usual, targeting areas ranging from the eastern Damascus suburb of Dmeir to Kiswa south of capital all the way to the village of Dimas in the west near the Lebanon border.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said airstrikes targeted an area near the airport while others hit the area of Kiswa, which is home to positions and storage sites for Iranian and Hezbollah forces allied with Syria's government.
There was no immediate word from Israel, which rarely comments on such attacks. Israel is widely believed to have been behind a series of airstrikes in Syria that have mainly targeted Iranian and Hezbollah forces.
Last month, an Israeli official confirmed that Israel had conducted airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria. On Christmas day, Israeli aircraft flying over Lebanon fired missiles toward areas near Damascus, hitting an arms depot and wounding three soldiers. Russia alleged that those strikes "directly endangered" two civilian flights.
Israeli drones and warplanes were heard flying Friday afternoon over Lebanon.
Although Russia and Israel established a system to avoid friction between Israeli aircraft operating in Syria and Russian military planes in the area, a Russian aircraft was downed by Syrian anti-aircraft missiles during an Israeli airstrike in September.
Source: Haaretz :: Syrian State Media: Israeli Warplanes Attacked Warehouse at Damascus Airport
=========================================================================
Israel fires missiles towards Damascus airport: Syria state media
Most of the missiles were shot down, Syrian state media reports, but one hit a warehouse at the Damascus airport.
Syrian state media broadcast footage of what it said were its air defences lighting up the night sky [Handout/SANA/AFP]
Israeli warplanes have fired a number of missiles towards Damascus, triggering Syrian air defence that shot down most of them, according to state media reports.
"The results of the aggression so far were limited to a strike on one of the warehouses at Damascus airport," SANA news agency cited a military source as saying. The attack took place at 11:15pm (21:15 GMT), it said.
The state news agency also quoted a transport ministry source as saying that the airport was running normally.
Syrian state media broadcast footage of what it said were the air defences firing, with bright lights seen shooting across the night sky. Explosions were heard in one of the videos.
Israel has mounted attacks in Syria as part of its efforts to counter the influence carved out there by Iran, which is supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the war that erupted in 2011.
Many of them have been in the area south of Damascus.
"Two areas hosting military positions of Iranian forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement have been targeted," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
These were near the airport and around the Kisweh area south of Damascus, the observatory said.
In an earlier report, SANA had spoken of Syrian air defence batteries attacking "enemy targets".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to let Tehran entrench itself militarily in the war-torn country.
The last Israeli attack reported by the state media was on December 25, when a missile attack wounded three Syrian soldiers.
A senior Israeli official said in September Israel had carried out more than 200 attacks against Iranian targets in Syria in the last two years.
Source: Aljazeera :: Israel fires missiles towards Damascus airport: Syria state media