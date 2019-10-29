SYRIA: Mapambano yazuka kati ya vikosi vya serikali ya Syria na waasi wanaoungwa mkono na Uturuki

Mapambano yazuka nchini Syria kati ya vikosi vya serikali ya Syria na waasi wanaoungwa mkono na Uturuki

The Telegraph

Six Syrian soldiers killed as regime army and Turkish military clash for first time since offensive

PHOTO: Turkish soldiers at a position east of the northeastern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain CREDIT: NAZEER AL-KHATIB/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Heavy fighting erupted for the first time between the Syrian and Turkish armies. Click to expand...

Turkish artillery fire killed five regime forces in battles on the edge of the village of Assadiya. Click to expand...

DW

|

Wanajeshi wawamekabiliana kwa mara ya kwanza na waasi wanaoungwa mkono nawakisaidiwa na mashambulizi ya makombora kaskazini mashariki mwa Syria. Hayo yameelezwa na kundi linalofuatilia haki za binadamu nchini Syria.Mapambano hayo yametokea leo ambapo kundi linalofuatilia haki za binadamu nchini Syria lenye makao yake nchini Uingereza limesema yalikuwa ni makabiliano makali yaliyosababisha wanajeshi sita wa Syria kujeruhiwa kwa makombora ya Uturuki katika eneo lakusini mwa mji wa mpakani waAwali vikosi vya serikali na wanajeshi wakikurdi wa kikosi chawalipambana kwa pamoja dhidi ya waasi wanaoiunga mkono Uturuki katika eneo la kati yana. Makabiliano hayo yametokea wakati muda wa mwisho wa makubaliano ya kusitisha vita kati ya Uturuki na Urusi yakikaribia kumalizika leo jioni.At least six Syrian regime fighters were killed as heavy clashes broke out Tuesday between the army and Turkish forces for the first time since Ankara attacked northeastern Syria three weeks ago, a war monitor said.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said artillery and machine-gun fire was exchanged near Assadiya, south of the border town of Ras al-Ain.The Britain-based monitoring group said.The Turkish military and its Syrian proxies attacked Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria on October 9 with the aim of creating a roughly 30-kilometre (20-mile) deep buffer zone., the head of the Observatory, toldHe added that the pro-Ankara fighters being used by Turkey as the main ground force for the invasion executed a government soldier they had captured. Kurdish forces earlier this month agreed to withdraw from a 120-kilometre (75 mile) long, Arab-majority segment of the 440-kilometre (275-mile) border zone, although clashes have been reported since.Turkey subsequently reached a deal with the Syrian government's main backer Russia for Kurdish forces to pull back from the entire border area. Left in the lurch by a US troop withdrawal from the border area, Kurdish forces turned to the government for protection.Damascus forces rushed north and are now expected to deploy along much of the border zone but a 10-kilometre-deep strip was to be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops, starting from Tuesday.