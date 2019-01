Roughly £3.7bn comes from a direct tax on UK residents called "The licence fee".

Roughly £1.0bn comes from the BBC's commercial businesses

Roughly £0.2bn comes from direct government grants, mostly from the FCO (the government department that protects British interests worldwide) for the running costs of the BBC World Service radio network

Roughly £0.1bn from other areas

Television - £2.5bn

Other (training, marketing, finance, etc.) - £0.9bn

Radio - £0.6bn

Property - £0.2bn

BBC Online - £0.2bn

.... and so on

BBC Local Radio spends as a whole costs £152m, and the most expensive national station is Radio 4, which costs £122m.