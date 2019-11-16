STOP DEPORTATION OF HADIJA “LESBIAN” FROM TANZANIA

Haule Goodluck

Haule Goodluck

New Member
Joined
Nov 15, 2019
Messages
1
Points
20
Haule Goodluck

Haule Goodluck

New Member
Joined Nov 15, 2019
1 20
We, the undersigned, petition the Home Office to free Hadija Mwenshee [HO Ref M1446619] from detention, and not to deport her to Tanzania, where she faces a grave risk of harm and a threat to her life and liberty.

Hadija is a Tanzania lesbian who has been active in the LGBTI community in the UK. She is much loved and respected in our community, and we reject any suggestion that she is somehow not a genuine lesbian.

Hadija has a visible online presence, and gay haters and tabloids have already published her in their news accusing her of explicitly promoting homosexuality in the UK.

Please allow Hadija to continue her life in the UK and to live freely in an open and tolerant society. #Tanzania is not #SAFE for #LGBTQI people #TanzaniaLGBTQICommunity #IamBinadam
IMG_2102.JPG
 
jay311

jay311

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 21, 2012
Messages
2,794
Points
2,000
jay311

jay311

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 21, 2012
2,794 2,000
She should be killed or stoned to death...She has no difference from the witch.

I suggest her corpse to be fed to the wild dogs.
 
mzushi

mzushi

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 9, 2012
Messages
2,772
Points
2,000
mzushi

mzushi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 9, 2012
2,772 2,000
Mwili wake, papuchi lake sasa povu la nini walimwengu, Dunia inawajuaji hii utafikiri kuna mtu alishawahi kwenda kwa Mungu halafu akarudi
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Crocodiletooth Aliyekuwa akigombea uenyekiti stop over aeleza haya Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 36
Hivi punde Baada ya kununua nyumba kwa mnada , familia nzima wanaingiliwa kinyume na maumbile 'non stop' kila siku usiku Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 131
jembejembe Uongozi wa Impala na Naura Hotel Arusha, yampiga stop Meneja wake Mkongwe Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 53
mlakimtoto Developed countries must stop telling us how to live in our homeland. Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 14
B Why Tanzania NGOs Adopt Bribe Strategy to stop NGO Law Review? Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 1
Similar threads
Aliyekuwa akigombea uenyekiti stop over aeleza haya
Baada ya kununua nyumba kwa mnada , familia nzima wanaingiliwa kinyume na maumbile 'non stop' kila siku usiku
Uongozi wa Impala na Naura Hotel Arusha, yampiga stop Meneja wake Mkongwe
Developed countries must stop telling us how to live in our homeland.
Why Tanzania NGOs Adopt Bribe Strategy to stop NGO Law Review?

Forum statistics

Threads 1,355,182
Members 518,611
Posts 33,102,744

FOLLOW US

Top