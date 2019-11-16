STOP DEPORTATION OF HADIJA “LESBIAN” FROM TANZANIA

We, the undersigned, petition the Home Office to free Hadija Mwenshee [HO Ref M1446619] from detention, and not to deport her to Tanzania, where she faces a grave risk of harm and a threat to her life and liberty.Hadija is a Tanzania lesbian who has been active in the LGBTI community in the UK. She is much loved and respected in our community, and we reject any suggestion that she is somehow not a genuine lesbian.Hadija has a visible online presence, and gay haters and tabloids have already published her in their news accusing her of explicitly promoting homosexuality in the UK.Please allow Hadija to continue her life in the UK and to live freely in an open and tolerant society. #Tanzania is not #SAFE for #LGBTQI people #TanzaniaLGBTQICommunity #IamBinadam