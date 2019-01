SPIKA: Tumesitisha kufanya kazi na CAG. Panga pangua Kamati za Bunge yaanza

Job Ndugai ame overreact sana.



He should have taken Assad’s words as constructive criticism.



I don’t think the CAG’s intent was to demean the institution of parliament.



He was just pointing out what he felt was a weakness and there’s nothing wrong with that.



What the speaker should have done is prove the CAG wrong with action.



Not respond angrily and threaten to arrest him if he doesn’t show up where he called him up to go.



Very infantile behavior from the speaker.