Soko la Hisa la Dar es Salaam na orodha ya makampuni yaliyosajiliwa

we dont even know how much these telecommunication companies are making as a profit monthly,nadhani financial statements zao zinafichwa,NADHANI kuna ka mchezo hapa between govt(TRA) na hizi kampuni.Kuna umuhimu wa kutungwa sheria inayobana kama banks,kutoa audited financial statements quartely hii itasaidia wananchi kujua how much they are making and how much they pay as TAX to the govt.Tutawabana vizuri tu,au mwalionaje hili wadau?