SINGAPORE: Serikali yaondoa mfumo wa madaraja(Division) katika mitihani, yasema elimu sio mashindano


impongo

impongo

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Feb 18, 2015
Messages
4,606
Likes
2,489
Points
280
Age
33
impongo

impongo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 18, 2015
4,606 2,489 280
#1
Waziri wa Elimu Ong Ye Kung amesema kuwa kuanzia mwakani hakuta kuwa na ripoti za kuwapanga wanafunzi kulingana na viwango vya ufaulu

Wazazi watapokea taarifa za watoto wao kupitia vikao vya uongozi wa shule na wazazi. Aidha, mitihani kwa wanafunzi wa chekechea na darasa la kwanza imeondolewa

Waziri Kung amesema kuwa hatua hii imechukuliwa ili kuwapa wanafunzi fursa ya kuzingatia masomo yao na sio kushindana na wengine

Waziri huyo ameongeza kuwa hatua hii imelenga kuwajengea utaratibu wa kujifunza zaidi na sio kutafuta matokeo ya juu katika mitihani

======

[http://img2]

Whether a child finishes first or last will no longer be indicated in primary and secondary school report books from next year in Singapore, – a move which Education Minister Ong Ye Kung hopes will show students that “learning is not a competition”.

Report books will not just stop showing a student’s position in relation to class or cohort. The information to be dropped includes:

Class and level mean

Minimum and maximum marks

Underlining and/or colouring of failing marks

Pass/fail for end-of-year result

Mean subject grades

Overall total marks

L1R5 (English plus five relevant subjects), L1R4 , EMB3 (English, maths, best three subjects) and EMB1 for lower secondary levels

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday (Sept 28) that the change is to allow each student to focus on his or her learning progress and discourage them from being overly concerned about comparisons.

From next year all examinations for Primary 1 and 2 pupils will also be removed, and whatever forms of assessment they have will not count towards an overall grade.

The MOE said that teachers will continue to gather information about pupils’ learning through discussions, homework and quizzes. Schools will use other ways like “qualitative descriptors”, in place of marks and grades, to evaluate pupils’ progress at these two levels.

For older students in primary schools and secondary schools, marks for each subject will be rounded off and presented as a whole number, without decimal points – to reduce the focus on academic scores. Parents will continue to receive information about their child’s progress in school during parent-teacher meetings.

In an address to some 1,700 school leaders earlier this week, Mr Ong said: “I know that ‘coming in first or second’, in class or level, has traditionally been a proud recognition of a student’s achievement. But removing these indicators is for a good reason, so that the child understands from young that learning is not a competition, but a self-discipline they need to master for life.

“Notwithstanding, the report book should still contain some form of yardstick and information to allow students to judge their relative performance, and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.”

Source: StraitTimes

[http://cdn-af]
 
M

mbwewe

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Sep 10, 2014
Messages
1,168
Likes
1,011
Points
280
M

mbwewe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 10, 2014
1,168 1,011 280
#2
Hii inaitwa critical mindset leadership sio kuwa na mawazo yale yale kwa miaka 50 halaf unatka maendeleo.
 
impongo

impongo

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Feb 18, 2015
Messages
4,606
Likes
2,489
Points
280
Age
33
impongo

impongo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 18, 2015
4,606 2,489 280
#3
mbwewe said:
Hii inaitwa critical mindset leadership sio kuwa na mawazo yale yale kwa miaka 50 halaf unatka maendeleo.
Click to expand...
Wenzetu wanajitambua wanaangalia mbali hawaongozwi na hisia za ukoloni
 
Ethical Ninja CEH

Ethical Ninja CEH

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
May 16, 2011
Messages
2,701
Likes
2,344
Points
280
Ethical Ninja CEH

Ethical Ninja CEH

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 16, 2011
2,701 2,344 280
#6
Aiseee.... mawazo ya watu na nchi zao...
 
caridas

caridas

Member
#8
Joined
Sep 30, 2018
Messages
41
Likes
46
Points
25
caridas

caridas

Member
Joined Sep 30, 2018
41 46 25
#8
Mama Ndalichako chukua hii, haya madaraja ndicho chanzo cha mitihani kuvuja, shule kufundisha mbinu za kujibu mitihani badala ya kutoa maarifa, kukosesha nafasi watoto maskini kwa kushindwa kushindana maana mazingira si sawa. usizidi pandisha grade, just take it prof.
 
M

mbwewe

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Sep 10, 2014
Messages
1,168
Likes
1,011
Points
280
M

mbwewe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 10, 2014
1,168 1,011 280
#9
caridas said:
Mama Ndalichako chukua hii, haya madaraja ndicho chanzo cha mitihani kuvuja, shule kufundisha mbinu za kujibu mitihani badala ya kutoa maarifa, kukosesha nafasi watoto maskini kwa kushindwa kushindana maana mazingira si sawa. usizidi pandisha grade, just take it prof.
Click to expand...
Umenena vyema.....ila navyowajua hawa viongozi wetu kwa kufanya mambo kwa mazoea hili wazo linaweza kuwa exist labda 2050
 
Farolito

Farolito

Member
#10
Joined
Sep 10, 2018
Messages
75
Likes
38
Points
25
Farolito

Farolito

Member
Joined Sep 10, 2018
75 38 25
#10
Ni hatua nzuri maana kuna watu wapo tayari kupoteza muda na gharama ili aibe mtihani na kufaulu badala ya kusoma
 
Sir Khan

Sir Khan

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Jul 28, 2018
Messages
800
Likes
1,004
Points
180
Sir Khan

Sir Khan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 28, 2018
800 1,004 180
#11
Bora tusiige maana watoto wa kibongo hawatasoma kabisa,afadhali sasa hivi mtu akifikiria aibu ya kupata division 0 anaamua kusoma
 
zipompa

zipompa

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Aug 19, 2014
Messages
3,807
Likes
6,104
Points
280
zipompa

zipompa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 19, 2014
3,807 6,104 280
#12
madaraja ni muhimu,ushindani ni muhimu kuondoa madaraja itafanya waalimu kubweteka(maana kipimo kimeondoka)

utajifunzaje bila ya kuwa na kipimo ( huu ujinga uishie huko kuuleta tz ni majanga sana maana tz uvivu wa waalimu/wanafunzi ni wa hali ya juu)

kama tu kuna kipimo (mtihani) ila bdo kichwani tu watupu vp wakiondoa mtihani
 
impongo

impongo

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Feb 18, 2015
Messages
4,606
Likes
2,489
Points
280
Age
33
impongo

impongo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 18, 2015
4,606 2,489 280
#17
caridas said:
Mama Ndalichako chukua hii, haya madaraja ndicho chanzo cha mitihani kuvuja, shule kufundisha mbinu za kujibu mitihani badala ya kutoa maarifa, kukosesha nafasi watoto maskini kwa kushindwa kushindana maana mazingira si sawa. usizidi pandisha grade, just take it prof.
Click to expand...
Umenena vyema kabisa itasaidia kuondoa udanganyifu na wizi wa mitihani
 
Pr cure

Pr cure

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Oct 16, 2015
Messages
1,771
Likes
1,635
Points
280
Pr cure

Pr cure

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 16, 2015
1,771 1,635 280
#18
hii italeta ubunifu , umakini na mtu unakuwa mtaalamu wa jambo fulani ki undani kwa kuwa ulisomea sio kwa ushindani bali kwa uweredi na ufanisi wa baadaye.........
 
impongo

impongo

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Feb 18, 2015
Messages
4,606
Likes
2,489
Points
280
Age
33
impongo

impongo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 18, 2015
4,606 2,489 280
#20
mbwewe said:
Umenena vyema.....ila navyowajua hawa viongozi wetu kwa kufanya mambo kwa mazoea hili wazo linaweza kuwa exist labda 2050
Click to expand...
Tatizo hawa ma Professor wetu wana matatizo wana akili za mkoloni
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,210,635
Members 460,497
Posts 28,376,311

FOLLOW US