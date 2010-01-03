Simba Sports Club (Wekundu wa Msimbazi) | Special thread

- Joined
Simba SC is a Tanzanian football club based in Dar es Salaam. Their home games are played at two stadiums Uhuru Stadium and National Stadium. Simba SC is one of two biggest football clubs in Tanzania, their archrivals being the Young Africans. The club had several names during its history, when it was founded in 1936 it was called Queens, then changed to Eagles, Dar Sunderland and later, in 1971 changed to its actual name, Simba (that means Lion in Swahili).
Simba is the biggest also the most titled club in Tanzania.
The highest level of success that Simba SC achieved was getting to the final of the CAF Cup in 1993 where they lost to Stella Abidjan of Ivory Coast. It was the highest achievement on continental competitions reached by any Tanzanian team. One of the most memorable years for the club was 2003 when it knocked off the then reigning champions Egyptian giants Zamalek on its way to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League. In the first round of that year's competition, Simba SC eliminated Santos of South Africa.
Nicknames: Msimbazi street boys ( Wekundu wa Msimbazi)
Simba Sports Club Official Website: www.simba.co.tz
Simba Sports Club Trophies:
Tanzanian Premier League: 17
1965, 1966 (as Sunderland)
1972, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2009/2010
Tanzanian Cup: 3
1984, 1995, 2000
Tanzanian Tusker Cup: 5
2001, 2002, 2003, 2005
2005 in Kenya
CAF Cup:
Finalist : 1993
CECAFA Clubs Cup: 6
1974, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, 2002
Performance in CAF competitions:
2002 - First Round
2003 - Group Stage
2004 - First Round
2005 - First Round
2008 - First Round
African Cup of Champions Clubs: 8 appearances
1974: Semi-Final
1976: Second Round
1977: Second Round
1978: Second Round
1979: Second Round
1980: Second Round
1981: First Round
1995: Second Round
CAF Confederation Cup: 4 appearances
2007 - Preliminary Round
2010 - First round 16
2011 - second round 16
2012 - Second round 16
CAF Cup: 2 appearances
1993 - Finalist
1997 - First Round
CAF Cup Winners' Cup: 3 appearances
1985 - Second Round
1996 - Second Round
2001 - Second Round