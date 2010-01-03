Simba Sports Club (Wekundu wa Msimbazi) | Special thread


JF-Expert Member
thj67xr8w7-jpg.453074
Simba SC is a Tanzanian football club based in Dar es Salaam. Their home games are played at two stadiums Uhuru Stadium and National Stadium. Simba SC is one of two biggest football clubs in Tanzania, their archrivals being the Young Africans. The club had several names during its history, when it was founded in 1936 it was called Queens, then changed to Eagles, Dar Sunderland and later, in 1971 changed to its actual name, Simba (that means Lion in Swahili).
Simba is the biggest also the most titled club in Tanzania.

The highest level of success that Simba SC achieved was getting to the final of the CAF Cup in 1993 where they lost to Stella Abidjan of Ivory Coast. It was the highest achievement on continental competitions reached by any Tanzanian team. One of the most memorable years for the club was 2003 when it knocked off the then reigning champions Egyptian giants Zamalek on its way to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League. In the first round of that year's competition, Simba SC eliminated Santos of South Africa.

Nicknames: Msimbazi street boys ( Wekundu wa Msimbazi)

Simba Sports Club Official Website: www.simba.co.tz

Simba Sports Club Trophies:
Tanzanian Premier League: 17
1965, 1966 (as Sunderland)
1972, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2009/2010

Tanzanian Cup: 3
1984, 1995, 2000

Tanzanian Tusker Cup: 5
2001, 2002, 2003, 2005
2005 in Kenya

CAF Cup:
Finalist : 1993

CECAFA Clubs Cup: 6
1974, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, 2002

Performance in CAF competitions:
2002 - First Round
2003 - Group Stage
2004 - First Round
2005 - First Round
2008 - First Round

African Cup of Champions Clubs: 8 appearances
1974: Semi-Final
1976: Second Round
1977: Second Round
1978: Second Round
1979: Second Round
1980: Second Round
1981: First Round
1995: Second Round

CAF Confederation Cup: 4 appearances
2007 - Preliminary Round
2010 - First round 16
2011 - second round 16
2012 - Second round 16

CAF Cup: 2 appearances
1993 - Finalist
1997 - First Round

CAF Cup Winners' Cup: 3 appearances
1985 - Second Round
1996 - Second Round
2001 - Second Round
 
JF-Expert Member
nyani<abiziani> said:
Wekundu mpo ? hivi kwa nini kandambili alitufunga? au alibahatisha?
Tuliwazidi mbinu za kimchezo,kwani haukuona???.Mtizamo wako wewe ukoje,ni kwa nini tuliwafunga??
 
TIMING
JF-Expert Member
Wana simba tupo wengi sana humu nyie ngojeni tu!!
 
Teamo
JF-Expert Member
Simba hoyeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
 
TIMING
JF-Expert Member
Nategemea tutafaidi sana historia ya klabu yetu humu jamvini
 
Sipo
JF-Expert Member
Simba na Prison leo
Hope mashambulizi ni yale yale
 
Albedo
JF-Expert Member
Yah, Mtanange utapigwa pale katika Dimba la Uhuru, nadhani vijana watapenda kuendeleza rekodi. So far tumeshinda game zote 12

Mumngu ibariki Simba Mungu libariki Taifa Kubwa
 
Sipo
JF-Expert Member
Yah, Mtanange utapigwa pale katika Dimba la Uhuru, nadhani vijana watapenda kuendeleza rekodi. So far tumeshinda game zote 12

Mumngu ibariki Simba Mungu libariki Taifa Kubwa
Ni kweli tutashinda hii game na sina wasiwasi na hilo Mkuu NyU
 
Sipo
JF-Expert Member
Simba na Prison
Simba anaongoza kwa goli moja lililofungwa na Mgosi
Hope magoli yataendelea kumiminika
 
Albedo
JF-Expert Member
Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

dakika ya 17 Niko Nyagawa anatunyanyua mashabiki wa Simba Vitini

Po po po poo eeeeeeeeee kidedea
 
Nandoa

Njomba, Chimba chi nchezo, anafanya kutisha nnyama nkali aka wekundu wa nsimbazi
 
JF-Expert Member
Hivi kwanini tusipewe kombe au kua timu inabisha? maana Yanga, Azam ... wana ligi yao ati!!? yaani kutafuta nafsi ya pili
 
Sipo
JF-Expert Member
Hivi kwanini tusipewe kombe au kua timu inabisha?
tutawaaibisha bana, acha tu watusindikize hadi mwisho wa safari yetu, unajua kuna raha kusindikizwa na mkeo wakati unasafiri, ndio kama hii hapa, yanga na wenzake wamebeba mabegi ya Simba mnyama
 
