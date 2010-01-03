Simba Sports Club (Wekundu wa Msimbazi) | Special thread

Simba SC is a Tanzanian football club based in Dar es Salaam. Their home games are played at two stadiums Uhuru Stadium and National Stadium. Simba SC is one of two biggest football clubs in Tanzania, their archrivals being the Young Africans. The club had several names during its history, when it was founded in 1936 it was called Queens, then changed to Eagles, Dar Sunderland and later, in 1971 changed to its actual name, Simba (that means Lion in Swahili).

Simba is the biggest also the most titled club in Tanzania .

The highest level of success that Simba SC achieved was getting to the final of the CAF Cup in 1993 where they lost to Stella Abidjan of Ivory Coast. It was the highest achievement on continental competitions reached by any Tanzanian team. One of the most memorable years for the club was 2003 when it knocked off the then reigning champions Egyptian giants Zamalek on its way to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League. In the first round of that year's competition, Simba SC eliminated Santos of South Africa.



Nicknames: Msimbazi street boys ( Wekundu wa Msimbazi)



Simba Sports Club Trophies:

Tanzanian Premier League: 17

1965, 1966 (as Sunderland)

1972, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2009/2010



Tanzanian Cup: 3

1984, 1995, 2000



Tanzanian Tusker Cup: 5

2001, 2002, 2003, 2005

2005 in Kenya



CAF Cup:

Finalist : 1993

CECAFA Clubs Cup: 6

1974, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, 2002

Performance in CAF competitions:

2002 - First Round

2003 - Group Stage

2004 - First Round

2005 - First Round

2008 - First Round

African Cup of Champions Clubs: 8 appearances

1974: Semi-Final

1976: Second Round

1977: Second Round

1978: Second Round

1979: Second Round

1980: Second Round

1981: First Round

1995: Second Round