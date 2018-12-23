Sifa za kipekee za ndege aina ya Airbus A220-300 inavyowasili nchini Tanzania


M

mla dindili

Member
#1
Joined
Nov 8, 2018
Messages
5
Likes
16
Points
5
M

mla dindili

Member
Joined Nov 8, 2018
5 16 5
#1
ndeg3-jpg.975311
airbus1-png.975285

Lean, economical and efficient

The larger member of the A220 Family, the A220-300 was specifically designed and purpose-built for the 130-160 seat market, and is a member of the most efficient aircraft family in its class. The A220-300 represents the fusion of performance and technology in a family of jetliners that deliver 10 percent lower costs per trip than large single-aisle aircraft – allowing airlines to connect distant points on continents or sectors that were previously unprofitable or impossible.

The A220-300’s advanced aerodynamics combined with specifically-designed Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines contribute to an aircraft that delivers 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation aircraft, half the noise footprint, and decreased emissions, making it a true community-minded jetliner.

Both members of the A220 Family share commonality in more than 99 percent of the line-replaceable units (LRUs), as well as the same family of engines – meaning operators can fly both versions and at a significant cost savings. Flight crews with the same pilot type rating, as well as cabin personnel, will enjoy a seamless transition between the A220-300 and A220-100, greatly reducing complexity and training costs.

A flexible and comfortable cabin

In addition to delivering best-in-class economics, the A220-300 has a cabin optimised for an excellent passenger experience. The aircraft’s broad seats, large overhead bins that are easily accessible and upsized windows create an experience that offers passengers the comfort of a widebody aircraft in a single-aisle cabin.

Like its smaller A220-100 brethren, the A220-300’s configurable cabin provides two flex zones, allowing operators to benefit from fully customisable modular cabin elements called monuments, including stowage areas and partitions, based on their specific needs. Also offered is the PRM lavatory for persons with reduced mobility, which sets new standards in space utilisation and occupant privacy without the need for additional partitions or curtains.


The interactive map above highlights the optimised range of this modern Airbus jetliner. To determine the aircraft’s range from a specific location, simply drag the cursor to any city or region. The area covered in blue will represent all possible destinations within its typical range.

airbus2-png.975310
 
Detective J

Detective J

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Oct 17, 2016
Messages
7,204
Likes
8,455
Points
280
Age
26
Detective J

Detective J

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2016
7,204 8,455 280
#7
Huyu ni analeta direct competition to boeing 737 max..
Japokuwa boeing 737max imeizid kwenye uwezo wa engine, inabeba watu wengi na mizigo mingi.. ila inazidiwa kwa umbali na A220 ..A220 inaenda mbali zaidi na inabeba mafuta mwengi zaid.
 
mulwanaka

mulwanaka

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Feb 19, 2017
Messages
1,839
Likes
3,469
Points
280
Age
34
mulwanaka

mulwanaka

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 19, 2017
1,839 3,469 280
#8
mla dindili said:
View attachment 975311 View attachment 975285
Lean, economical and efficient

The larger member of the A220 Family, the A220-300 was specifically designed and purpose-built for the 130-160 seat market, and is a member of the most efficient aircraft family in its class. The A220-300 represents the fusion of performance and technology in a family of jetliners that deliver 10 percent lower costs per trip than large single-aisle aircraft – allowing airlines to connect distant points on continents or sectors that were previously unprofitable or impossible.

The A220-300’s advanced aerodynamics combined with specifically-designed Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines contribute to an aircraft that delivers 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation aircraft, half the noise footprint, and decreased emissions, making it a true community-minded jetliner.

Both members of the A220 Family share commonality in more than 99 percent of the line-replaceable units (LRUs), as well as the same family of engines – meaning operators can fly both versions and at a significant cost savings. Flight crews with the same pilot type rating, as well as cabin personnel, will enjoy a seamless transition between the A220-300 and A220-100, greatly reducing complexity and training costs.

A flexible and comfortable cabin

In addition to delivering best-in-class economics, the A220-300 has a cabin optimised for an excellent passenger experience. The aircraft’s broad seats, large overhead bins that are easily accessible and upsized windows create an experience that offers passengers the comfort of a widebody aircraft in a single-aisle cabin.

Like its smaller A220-100 brethren, the A220-300’s configurable cabin provides two flex zones, allowing operators to benefit from fully customisable modular cabin elements called monuments, including stowage areas and partitions, based on their specific needs. Also offered is the PRM lavatory for persons with reduced mobility, which sets new standards in space utilisation and occupant privacy without the need for additional partitions or curtains.


The interactive map above highlights the optimised range of this modern Airbus jetliner. To determine the aircraft’s range from a specific location, simply drag the cursor to any city or region. The area covered in blue will represent all possible destinations within its typical range.

View attachment 975310
Click to expand...
Ndege nzr sana.....ila tunaomba ilete faida sio iwe ua la taifa katika uchumu propaganda na mapambo ni Faida tu 'profits' sio mengine.
 
chaliifrancisco

chaliifrancisco

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Jan 17, 2015
Messages
7,809
Likes
14,202
Points
280
Age
25
chaliifrancisco

chaliifrancisco

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 17, 2015
7,809 14,202 280
#9
Hizo Airbus anapanda nani?

Zitakuwa makazi ya soon.
 
kayaman

kayaman

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Aug 3, 2013
Messages
3,293
Likes
5,195
Points
280
kayaman

kayaman

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 3, 2013
3,293 5,195 280
#10
Hivi ni kweli hawa idara ya habari hawakuona kama hili tangazo limekosewa? Sasa kama vitu vidogo kama hivi vinawashinda tutawaanini vipi kwa hayo makubwa wanayotuahidi?
tapatalk_1545561953875-jpeg.975322
 
jogoo_dume

jogoo_dume

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Oct 20, 2014
Messages
1,291
Likes
615
Points
280
jogoo_dume

jogoo_dume

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 20, 2014
1,291 615 280
#12
mla dindili said:
View attachment 975311 View attachment 975285
Lean, economical and efficient

The larger member of the A220 Family, the A220-300 was specifically designed and purpose-built for the 130-160 seat market, and is a member of the most efficient aircraft family in its class. The A220-300 represents the fusion of performance and technology in a family of jetliners that deliver 10 percent lower costs per trip than large single-aisle aircraft – allowing airlines to connect distant points on continents or sectors that were previously unprofitable or impossible.

The A220-300’s advanced aerodynamics combined with specifically-designed Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines contribute to an aircraft that delivers 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation aircraft, half the noise footprint, and decreased emissions, making it a true community-minded jetliner.

Both members of the A220 Family share commonality in more than 99 percent of the line-replaceable units (LRUs), as well as the same family of engines – meaning operators can fly both versions and at a significant cost savings. Flight crews with the same pilot type rating, as well as cabin personnel, will enjoy a seamless transition between the A220-300 and A220-100, greatly reducing complexity and training costs.

A flexible and comfortable cabin

In addition to delivering best-in-class economics, the A220-300 has a cabin optimised for an excellent passenger experience. The aircraft’s broad seats, large overhead bins that are easily accessible and upsized windows create an experience that offers passengers the comfort of a widebody aircraft in a single-aisle cabin.

Like its smaller A220-100 brethren, the A220-300’s configurable cabin provides two flex zones, allowing operators to benefit from fully customisable modular cabin elements called monuments, including stowage areas and partitions, based on their specific needs. Also offered is the PRM lavatory for persons with reduced mobility, which sets new standards in space utilisation and occupant privacy without the need for additional partitions or curtains.


The interactive map above highlights the optimised range of this modern Airbus jetliner. To determine the aircraft’s range from a specific location, simply drag the cursor to any city or region. The area covered in blue will represent all possible destinations within its typical range.

View attachment 975310
Click to expand...
Ufipa pumzi inaisha, hakutoshi jinsi watu walivyo kasirika.
 
elvischirwa

elvischirwa

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Jan 26, 2013
Messages
2,648
Likes
1,741
Points
280
elvischirwa

elvischirwa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 26, 2013
2,648 1,741 280
#16
mla dindili said:
View attachment 975311 View attachment 975285
Lean, economical and efficient

The larger member of the A220 Family, the A220-300 was specifically designed and purpose-built for the 130-160 seat market, and is a member of the most efficient aircraft family in its class. The A220-300 represents the fusion of performance and technology in a family of jetliners that deliver 10 percent lower costs per trip than large single-aisle aircraft – allowing airlines to connect distant points on continents or sectors that were previously unprofitable or impossible.

The A220-300’s advanced aerodynamics combined with specifically-designed Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines contribute to an aircraft that delivers 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation aircraft, half the noise footprint, and decreased emissions, making it a true community-minded jetliner.

Both members of the A220 Family share commonality in more than 99 percent of the line-replaceable units (LRUs), as well as the same family of engines – meaning operators can fly both versions and at a significant cost savings. Flight crews with the same pilot type rating, as well as cabin personnel, will enjoy a seamless transition between the A220-300 and A220-100, greatly reducing complexity and training costs.

A flexible and comfortable cabin

In addition to delivering best-in-class economics, the A220-300 has a cabin optimised for an excellent passenger experience. The aircraft’s broad seats, large overhead bins that are easily accessible and upsized windows create an experience that offers passengers the comfort of a widebody aircraft in a single-aisle cabin.

Like its smaller A220-100 brethren, the A220-300’s configurable cabin provides two flex zones, allowing operators to benefit from fully customisable modular cabin elements called monuments, including stowage areas and partitions, based on their specific needs. Also offered is the PRM lavatory for persons with reduced mobility, which sets new standards in space utilisation and occupant privacy without the need for additional partitions or curtains.


The interactive map above highlights the optimised range of this modern Airbus jetliner. To determine the aircraft’s range from a specific location, simply drag the cursor to any city or region. The area covered in blue will represent all possible destinations within its typical range.

View attachment 975310
Click to expand...
Jambo jema ni kuwa watanzania pekee ndiyo tumeweza kuzinunua hivyo kuweka historia duniani.
 
Relief Mirzska

Relief Mirzska

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Jun 13, 2017
Messages
2,379
Likes
2,180
Points
280
Relief Mirzska

Relief Mirzska

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 13, 2017
2,379 2,180 280
#19
Hili linastahili pongezi, na tunaopongeza tusionekane ni wana-CCM hapana. Tunapongeza kwa sababu linastahili pongezi. Hongera Mh. Rais na timu yako yote.
 
Chakaza

Chakaza

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Mar 10, 2007
Messages
27,365
Likes
30,875
Points
280
Chakaza

Chakaza

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 10, 2007
27,365 30,875 280
#20
Taratibu jamani! Wakati tunanunua Rada miaka ile tulishangilia na kujisifu sana,, lakini baadae SOF wakatufungua macho kuwa tumepigwa ile mbaya..
Ikabidi hao "mabeberu" watuonee huruma kuhakikisha fedha tulizo l biwa zirudi sie Kwa kuficha wizi tukaita change ya rada.
Jee hawa viongozi wa sasa hasa mzee baba mwenyewe anaweza kutuhahihishia kuwa haitatokea mambo ya "change ya ndege" hapo baadae? Na anaweza kuapa kuwa pamoja na sifa wanazopokea sasa likitokea hilo tuwafanye lolote ikiwa hata zile style za China kwa wahujumu?
Mwenye access na huko juu akaniulizie
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,240,631
Members 476,972
Posts 29,393,280

FOLLOW US