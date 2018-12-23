Sifa za kipekee za ndege aina ya Airbus A220-300 inavyowasili nchini Tanzania

The larger member of the A220 Family, the A220-300 was specifically designed and purpose-built for the 130-160 seat market, and is a member of the most efficient aircraft family in its class. The A220-300 represents the fusion of performance and technology in a family of jetliners that deliver 10 percent lower costs per trip than large single-aisle aircraft – allowing airlines to connect distant points on continents or sectors that were previously unprofitable or impossible.The A220-300’s advanced aerodynamics combined with specifically-designed Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines contribute to an aircraft that delivers 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation aircraft, half the noise footprint, and decreased emissions, making it a true community-minded jetliner.Both members of the A220 Family share commonality in more than 99 percent of the line-replaceable units (LRUs), as well as the same family of engines – meaning operators can fly both versions and at a significant cost savings. Flight crews with the same pilot type rating, as well as cabin personnel, will enjoy a seamless transition between the A220-300 and A220-100, greatly reducing complexity and training costs.In addition to delivering best-in-class economics, the A220-300 has a cabin optimised for an excellent passenger experience. The aircraft’s broad seats, large overhead bins that are easily accessible and upsized windows create an experience that offers passengers the comfort of a widebody aircraft in a single-aisle cabin.Like its smaller A220-100 brethren, the A220-300’s configurable cabin provides two flex zones, allowing operators to benefit from fully customisable modular cabin elements called monuments, including stowage areas and partitions, based on their specific needs. Also offered is the PRM lavatory for persons with reduced mobility, which sets new standards in space utilisation and occupant privacy without the need for additional partitions or curtains.The interactive map above highlights the optimised range of this modern Airbus jetliner. To determine the aircraft’s range from a specific location, simply drag the cursor to any city or region. The area covered in blue will represent all possible destinations within its typical range.