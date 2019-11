Siasa: Wale mahututi sasa wanakaribia kukata kauli

Sky Eclat said: Baraba amekaza kwenye mhimli wa mtetezi wa wanyonge. Click to expand...

"Which one of the two do you want me to release to you?" Asked the governor. "Barabbas," they answered. "What shall I do, then, with JESUS who is called the Messiah?" Pilate asked. They all answered, "CRUCIFY him"Hili swali likija kwa wananchi mimi nataka niwe kwenye nafasi ya Pilato.