Shirika la ndege la Airways Green Africa laagiza ndege 100

LONDON – Nigerian start-up Green Africa Airways has today confirmed a commitment for up to 100 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, split into 50 firm orders and 50 options.



The deal is worth an estimated $11.7 billion at current list prices, making it the largest Boeing aircraft order from an African carrier.



The announcement comes in as the airline begins to finalize proceedings to launch commercial operations.



Babawande Afolabi, Founder, and CEO at Green Africa Airways said that “Today is a historic day for the Nigerian and African aviation industry, this landmark deal takes us much closer to our long-held dream of building a world-class airline that will unlock a new realm of positive possibilities for millions of customers.”



“This deal is a bold symbol of the dynamism, resilience and soaring entrepreneurial drive of the next generation of Nigerians and Africans,” he added.



Based in Lagos, Nigeria, Green Africa Airways has been established with the goal of providing “quality and affordable air travel and to be a significant contributor to the economic development of Nigeria and the African continent.”

Airline Industry Heavyweights Joining In



The Nigerian carrier has recently been awarded its AOC from the Nigerian authorities.