Sheria ya Makosa ya Mtandao Rwanda: Ukichora kibonzo cha kumdhalilisha Rais unafungwa miaka 7


Sheria mpya ya makosa ya jinai imeanza kutumika Rwanda ambapo miongoni mwa makosa ya jinai ni kudhalilisha Viongozi wa Serikali kwa kutumia maandishi au vibonzo, inaelezwa kosa la kumdhalilisha Rais wa nchi hiyo mhusika atahukumiwa hadi miaka 7 jela na faini.

The Rwandan media has denounced a new law criminalizing the publication of satire and political cartoons of politicians.

The law that came into force on Thursday has generated a lot of controversy in the country’s press.

The new law calls for a two-year prison sentence and a fine of more than a thousand dollars for any offender under the Act.

According to media professionals, this is a huge blow to the profession and will greatly hamper their work.

Media actors equally denounced the sanctions provided for and consider them too harsh.

These restrictions on freedom of expression have been criticised by some human rights organisations who say the lack of press freedom has forced many Rwandan journalists to flee the country.

The latter fear reprisals from the authorities, often suspected in cases of disappearances and imprisonment of journalists.

Na hapa mda si mrefu wataanzisha. Kuiga mabaya tunaweza kwa sababu tuna nia ya kuwadhibiti watu lakini kuiga mazuri ya kimaendeleo hatuwezi. Kuna muda mtu unajiuliza kweli kuna nia ya kuiletea maendeleo Tz?
 
Ekuweme said:
Ndio maana mleta uzi anasema "katuni ya KUMDHALILISHA" Rais. Uzinduzi wa miradi ya serikali sidhani kama inamdhalilisha
My friend Tafsiri ya hiyo sheria ni kwamba hakuna kuchora katuni, Hizi sheria zetu you have to read between the lines babaake.
Hapo ukichora cartoon yoyote utaambiwa umemdhalilisha tu no matter what?
 
