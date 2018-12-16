SGR war: Who's winning Congo between Rwandese and Kenyan SGR? Nani ni nani?


00501693:3f29df5edd37f45d32a004c7da33d1ba:arc614x376:w285:us1.png
Photo: New Times

(file photo).
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya
Rwanda and Tanzania are weighing up the option of extending the proposed joint standard gauge railway to Rubavu at the border with DR Congo.

The development is part of the outcomes of Tuesday's meeting between the Ministers responsible for transport in Rwanda and Tanzania, officials said.
Extending the railway line to Rubavu would boost commerce between Rwanda and DR Congo.
DR Congo is increasingly becoming a strategic trading partner for Rwanda.


According to statistics from the central bank, Rwanda's informal cross-border exports are dominated trade with DR Congo.


The central bank says that Rwanda recorded an informal cross border trade surplus of $51.9 million in the first six months, up from $36.4 million in the same period last year.

Informal exports, which account for 13.6 per cent of total formal exports, are dominated by exports to DR Congo with a big share of 86.2 per cent of the total informal exports, according to the central bank's latest monetary policy and financial stability statement.

The $2.5 billon Isaka-Kigali railway is estimated to cover 571 kilometres. Extending it to Rubavu would mean stretching it by an extra 144 kilometre, which would mean more costs.

On Tuesday, Claver Gatete, the Minister for Infrastructure and his visiting Tanzanian counterpart Isaac Kamwelwe discussed the available funding options for the project.

In a joint statement, the ministers reiterated their commitment to realise the implementation of the project to reduce transport costs, foster physical integration of transport modes, and improve social services, among others.



Read the original article on New Times.
 
Hahahahaha
 
Geza Ulole said:
Watu wa povu watalazimiisha ifutwe!
Click to expand...
Sisi Tanzania AfDB walishatuambia tuharakishe mikakati na Rwanda tukiwa tayari waanze kumwaga pesa na kama inavyojulikana kutoka Dodoma mpaka Rusumo ni kuteleza tu hakuna complicated terrains zozote kama Morogoro-Makutupora, kutoka Dodoma mpaka Mwanza train itachomoka kwa zaidi ya 200kph
 
mulisaaa said:
Hivi walisema uzinduzi wa Isaka Kigali unafanyika lini??
Click to expand...
Content zimeongezeka baba hili la Rubavu halikuwepo kwenye mpango wa awali kwa hiyo kwenye first quarter of the next year lazima wakandarasi wawe site
 
mwaswast said:
47% SGR Tz is complet ! wueh! hapa Kenya typo kwenye shida.
Click to expand...
Sisi tunapambana mzigo wa mcongo angalau tu 60% upite Tanzania, hiyo ni zaidi ya Kenya yote na Uganda, tunamtap upande wa Rwanda na upande wa Kigoma hapo lazima mlie kigiriki
 
Kidzude said:
HILI GHALASA. wy not kupitia kwa Zito?
Click to expand...
Kupitia kigoma haikwepeki lazima zile mineral concentrates za mcongo tuzikombe, kule ndio pesa ilipo sababu wacongo wana biashara kubwa sana kwenye mining lazima tumuondoe muangola Congo.
 
Kidzude said:
HILI GHALASA. wy not kupitia kwa Zito?
Click to expand...
Tatizo kwa Zitto Burundi haja-commit! Kwahiyo itabidi ivuke kwa meli kupitia Lake Tanganyika kwanza huku maboresho ya narrow gauge yakiendelea. Ndo maana bandari ile ya Kigoma inapanuliwa kwanza!

Kingine for strategic reasons kupitia Rwanda reli inaisogelea Kabaale, Mbarara na Masaka zaidi! Kumbuka Wachina wanaendealea na feasibility study ya kuiunganusha Isaka na Mtukula!

Carte-Great-Lakes-Region-Francais-Picture-Maps-Map-Of-Great-Lakes-Region-768x840.jpg
 
REDEEMER. said:
Kupitia kigoma haikwepeki lazima zile mineral concentrates za mcongo tuzikombe, kule ndio pesa ilipo sababu wacongo wana biashara kubwa sana kwenye mining lazima tumuondoe muangola Congo.
Click to expand...
Ila changamoto ni Lake Tanganyika, ita limit aina ya mizigo itakayopita. Ila hiko ni kipande muhimu sana. Reli ikifika Rw tu itakua ni swala la muda kabla haija pelekwa Ug kupitia Bukoba.
 
Woga wangu uliokuwepo sasa unazidi kudhihirika, kuna nchi moja uchumi wake utasambaratika kama haitoungana na uncle Magu. "If you can't fight them, ................"
 
Nyinyi Watanzania ni wanoma sana yani in 2months mshafika 47% kutoka 22% yani ni kama kuchimba mtaro wa maji. Mbachekesha Kweli sasa sijui Nani kwenye ujasiri kati yenyu nyote mnaichangia hapa atupe aerial view Photos za Hii SGR Tanzania, kwani Kazi ya drones ni ipi badala ya kupiga Picha kwa corners alafu zinapistiwa hapa eti "47%" done....Drone photos or it never happened.
 
thisdayes said:
Ila changamoto ni Lake Tanganyika, ita limit aina ya mizigo itakayopita. Ila hiko ni kipande muhimu sana. Reli ikifika Rw tu itakua ni swala la muda kabla haija pelekwa Ug kupitia Bukoba.
Click to expand...
Ni kweli lakini pamoja na hivyo bado kuna mradi mkubwa sana wa barabara kati ya Congo na Zambia huo lengo lake ni kufika Dar port ujue Congo ni ligiant sana peke yetu hatuwezi kumfaidi lazima tuwe na wapambe ambao ndio kama Rwanda, Zambia cha muhimu ni bandari yetu itumike

Pale kigoma mizigo itavushwa kwa meli hata zamani ilikua hivyo na ni mzigo wa maana ulikua ukivushwa, nafikiri kuna wakandarasi wa bandari wapo site
 
