Tetesi: SGR - Kenya: Tumieni SGR, Uzalendo upo wapi? ama ni kelele tu mitandaoni?

Nashangaa sana hadi mizigo mombasa-Nairobi lazima mlazimishwe SGR! Lorry ni elfu 70, SGR nauli elfu 120. Hivi elfu 50 juu ndizo zinamfanya mkose uzalendo kwa SGR ya Mchina? Middle income hamfai kujaza twitter na shobo huku mkiandamana kila siku eti SGR ni bei kali😆😆😆
 
Hao wenyw makontena mbona hawandamani
Manake wao ndio wanalazimishwa sio madereva wa ma trela...

Kisha eti source twitter...heheeeee, kawaida yetu hyo wakenya..tunamwaga povu mitandaoni kwetu kwetu tu, sasa wewe kenge tia pua yako katika huo mjadala ushangae vile matokeo yatapinduliwa...
JARIBU UONE.
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Nashangaa sana hadi mizigo mombasa-Nairobi lazima mlazimishwe SGR! Lorry ni elfu 70, SGR nauli elfu 120. Hivi elfu 50 juu ndizo zinamfanya mkose uzalendo kwa SGR ya Mchina? Middle income hamfai kujaza twitter na shobo huku mkiandamana kila siku eti SGR ni bei kali
komora096 said:
Hao wenyw makontena mbona hawandamani
Manake wao ndio wanalazimishwa sio madereva wa ma trela...

Kisha eti source twitter...heheeeee, kawaida yetu hyo wakenya..tunamwaga povu mitandaoni kwetu kwetu tu, sasa wewe kenge tia pua yako katika huo mjadala ushangae vile matokeo yatapinduliwa...
JARIBU UONE.
Importers - "Container Owners" Kila siku kelele, Hivi 50k juu ya bei ya kawaida inakosesha Matajiri wa middle income usingizi? Uzalendo upo wapi?
👇👇👇
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Nashangaa sana hadi mizigo mombasa-Nairobi lazima mlazimishwe SGR! Lorry ni elfu 70, SGR nauli elfu 120. Hivi elfu 50 juu ndizo zinamfanya mkose uzalendo kwa SGR ya Mchina? Middle income hamfai kujaza twitter na shobo huku mkiandamana kila siku eti SGR ni bei kali😆😆😆
Mla albino kwa mihogo ya sumu..uko vipy?
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Nashangaa sana hadi mizigo mombasa-Nairobi lazima mlazimishwe SGR! Lorry ni elfu 70, SGR nauli elfu 120. Hivi elfu 50 juu ndizo zinamfanya mkose uzalendo kwa SGR ya Mchina? Middle income hamfai kujaza twitter na shobo huku mkiandamana kila siku eti SGR ni bei kali😆😆😆
Sio tu Nairobi-Naivasha, mtambo wa chang'aa unaenda mswaki hata upande wa Mombasa-Nairobi!

 
