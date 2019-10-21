Mkikuyu- Akili timamu
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu
SGR ya kenya Nairobi - Suswa ipo "empty" Nauli jumulishi ni mia tano ilihali Matatu ni mia moja
Nairobi-Suswa SGR off to an empty start, passengers decry cost and convenience - Citizentv.co.ke
Some passengers we spoke to lamented about the connections to the SGR train stations saying that it’s more expensive than using a matatu.
