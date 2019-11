Sex ipo overrated, wanawake tumekuwa cheap sana

You gotta bring something to the table more than just your pussy.



Unakuta mwanamke has nothing to offer zaidi ya mwili wake tu, halafu later on anakuja kulalamika wanaume hawamchukulii serious zaidi ya kumchezea tu. What did you expect.



Women should learn to focus on themselves and build their own life, rather than expecting watapata maisha mazuri kupitia wanaume. Cause the lifestyle you get will only be temporary. Maana ndo chanzo cha matatizo yote hayo.