Sex huweza kutumika kama njia kufikia roho yako (sex is a gate way to your soul)

Options for CleansingBathing with Epsom SaltsWater helps wash away dirt, bothphysically and energetically. AddingEpsom Salts to your bath stimulatesthe flow of your own energy and alsodraws minor psychic debris out ofyour aura.SwimmingSubmerging yourself in water helpscleanse your aura. As ocean watercontains salt and minerals, it isespecially useful for drawing minorpsychic debris out of your aura.SunlightGentle exposure to sunlightstimulates the flow of your ownenergy. Some lower vibrationscannot exist with exposure to brightlight.FOUR MOST POWERFULAPPROACHES TO AURACLEANSING1. Aura MeditationEven basic meditation helps yourelax and release. Aura meditationworks directly with releasingunwanted energies throughgrounding, clearing your aura,energy channels and chakras. One ofthe most powerful ways to cleanseand care for your aura is energy-based aura meditation.2. Aura HealingsIn an aura healing, the healersupports you in cleansing unwantedenergies out of your system. Thehealer assists you in grounding outpsychic debris, releasing blocks andhelps you get your own energyflowing. If you’d like to find out moreabout Aura Healing, I highlyrecommend you research Reiki. Ifyou’d like to experience it yourself, Irecommend you look for a Reikihealer in your area)3. Aura ReadingsOften we confuse other people’senergy with our own energy. Whenwe mistake foreign energy for ourown, we do not want to release it.We hold on to it because we think itis us! In a clairvoyant aura reading, areader can help you identify yourown energy and discern foreignenergy. When you recognize anenergy is not you, it is much easier torelease.4. Feeling your EmotionsWhen your emotional energy isblocked, it creates congestion andback-up throughout your spiritualenergy system. This makes it easy toget stuck with unwanted energies.Allowing yourself to feel hiddenemotions creates a release of energy.This movement and flow supportsyou in cleansing psychic debris.____________Other Options for Aura CleansingWindStanding with an open body posturein a strong wind supports you inreleasing unwanted energies. As seabreezes contain moisture, salt andminerals, ocean winds are especiallybeneficial for aura cleansing.Gardening or Being in NatureThrough gardening and being inNature, you come in direct contactwith the earth. This helps you getgrounded and release unwantedenergies out of your system.CreativityCreating something you’reenthusiastic about gives you a‘creative high’. These surges ofcreative energy stimulate the flow ofyour own energy and support you inreleasing blocks and unwantedenergies.Here is the source of the informationon Aural Cleaning. If you’d like to findout more about aura healing, energyhealing, and distant healing, I highlyrecommend you check out the rest ofthe website: Aura Cleansing andmore***The first half of this article waswritten by Allie Theiss and excerptfrom: Sharing Intimate Energy - Allie Theiss intimate-energy