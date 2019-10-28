Services: C-panel Hosting with Domain for Website, Blog and System for Developer

High Powered C-panel Hosting For Your Unique Needs!
We have a blazing fast web hosting solution perfect for you! Whether you have a brand new blog or a popular business site, we've got you covered! Whether you've never run a website before or are a professional developer, we have a web hosting solution for your unique needs! Our commitment to offering you industry leading website hosting with free site transfers means you'll love your hosted service!

Hosting Pricing Package
Everyone’s Internet application can benefit from using Best Host.
Pick a plan that fits your needs.​

EconomicPremiumPlus+
Tsh 75,000 Per Year
Tsh 120,000 Per Year
Tsh 320,000 Per Year
Perfect shared hosting plan for beginnersPremium cPanel based web hostingAdvanced shared hosting package for Business
1 Free Domain for Tanzania1 Free Domain for Tanzania1 Free Domain for Tanzania
Free SSL CertificateFree SSL CertificateFree SSL Certificate
Free & easy site migrationFree & easy site migration5 Addon
1 Website1 WebsiteUnlimited E-mail
10 E-mail20 E-mail5 GB SSD Storage
1 GB SSD Storage2.48 GB SSD StorageUnmetered Bandwidth
Unmetered BandwidthUnmetered BandwidthHosting Control Panel
Hosting Control PanelHosting Control PanelTurbo Servers (up to 20X faster)

Office: +255 712 450 136
Whats App: 0788 450 136
E-mail : info@microsafi.com
Microsafi Technologies Ltd
1st Floor, NHC Building, Plot No. 114/59 , Samora Road, Posta: P. O. Box 7064, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
 
Plus+
Tsh 320,000 Per Year
Advanced shared hosting package for Business
1 Free Domain for Tanzania
Free SSL Certificate
5 Addon
Unlimited E-mail
5 GB SSD Storage
Unmetered Bandwidth
Hosting Control Panel
Turbo Servers (up to 20X faster)
 
