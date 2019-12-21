Serikali yaanza kugwaya kwa 'utajiri' walioutangazia ulimwengu, Tanzania kukosa mikopo nafuu na misaada

B

bagamoyo

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 14, 2010
Messages
7,344
Points
2,000
B

bagamoyo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 14, 2010
7,344 2,000
Dodoma 20, 2019

WAZIRI MPANGO: Baada ya Uchumi wa Tanzania 'kufanya vizuri' kumepelekea Kupungua kwa misaada na kumeathiri baadhi ya miradi ya maendeleo nchini
Serikali imesema kupungua kwa misaada ya maendeleo kumeathiri baadhi ya vyanzo vya ugharamiaji wa miradi ya maendeleo nchini na hivyo imetaka maafisa mipango kuendelea kubuni vyanzo vipya vya ukusanyaji wa mapato vitakavyolinufaisha taifa kiuchumi.

Hii ni kutokana na Tanzania katika siku za karibuni kujinasibu kuwa uchumi wake unakuwa kwa kasi zaidi ya 7%, , serikali sasa ni donor country, serikali inatelkeleza miradi mikubwa ya fedha myingi kwa pesa za ndani kama ununuzi wa ndege, Ujenzi wa Reli mpya SGR, Mradi wa Umeme Rufiji. flyovers, Madaraja makubwa ya kupigiwamfano Afrika bado miradi ya ujenzi wa Hospitali, Mahakama n.k nchi kote hii ni kwa kutaja kwa uchache

Baada ya serikali ya Tanzania kujimwambafai kuwa uchumi wake unakuwa na nchi ni tajiri, sasa mashirika ya kifedha na mabenki kama AfDB (African Development Bank) na Banki ya Dunia /World Bank inataka Tanzania iache kupewa mikopo maalum iliyotengwa kwa nchi masikini ya IDA Blend What Is IDA? . Tanzania kaitka awamu hii ya Tano imekuwa ikipingana na ripoti za awali za mashirika hayo kuwa uchumi wake ni duni na kupelekea Wakurugenzi wa mashirika na mifuo hiyo ya fedha ya kimataifa kuitwa na kupewa takwimu sahihi za Ofisi ya Takwimu ya Taifa, Benki Kuu na Wizara ya Fedha ya Tanzania

Tanzania ipo katika 5 bora ya nchi zenye uchumi unaokua kwa kasi 7% mfululizo

  1. Benki ya Dunia: Uchumi wa Tanzania haukupanuka kwa 7%
    Benki ya Dunia: Uchumi wa Tanzania haukupanuka kwa 7% chumi wa taifa la Tanzania ulipanuka kwa asilimia 5.2 mwaka 2018 kulingana na benki ya dunia iliosema katika katika ripoti yake kuu mwaka huu ambapo imetofautiana na takwimu zilizotolewa na serikali hiyo za kuimarika kwa uchumihuo...
  2. Benki ya Dunia: Tanzania kwa muongo mmoja uliopita imekuwa na uchumi imara na ukuaji mkubwa wa pato la taifa
    Takwimu za Benki ya Dunia zinaonesha kuwa Tanzania kwa muongo mmoja uliopita imekuwa na uchumi imara na ukuaji mkubwa wa pato la taifa wa wastani wa asilimi nane. Kwa mujibu wa takwimu hizo Tanzania imehakikisha pia ukua
Click to expand...
IDA is the largest source of concessional finance for the world’s 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries.
With the ratification of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, along with a historic agreement in Addis Ababa on ways to mobilize financing needed for the SDGs, the world has a new roadmap for ending poverty by 2030. The International Development Association (IDA) is poised to play a key role in this mission, by catalyzing trillions of dollars in needed investment – public and private, national and global—and translating the SDGs into country-led action.
As the largest source of concessional finance, IDA is recognized as a global institution with a transformative effect that individual national donors cannot match. Here’s why:
  • IDA provides leadership on global challenges. From its support for climate resilience to the creation of jobs to get former combatants back into society, IDA rallies others on tough issues for the common good and helps make the world more secure.
  • IDA is transformational. IDA helps countries develop solutions that have literally reshaped the development landscape—from its history-changing agriculture solutions for millions of South Asians who faced starvation in the 1970s to its pioneering work in the areas of debt relief and the phase-out of leaded gasoline.
  • IDA is there for the long haul. IDA stays in a country after the cameras leave, emphasizing long-term growth and capability to make sure results are sustained.
  • When the poorest are ignored because they’re not profitable, IDA delivers. IDA provides dignity and quality of life, bringing clean water, electricity, and toilets to hundreds of millions of poor people.
  • IDA makes the world a better place for girls and women. IDA works to reverse gender discrimination by getting girls to school, helping women access financing to start small businesses, and ultimately helping to improve the prospects of families and communities.
  • Working with the World Bank Group, IDA brings an integrated approach to development. IDA helps create environments where change can flourish and where the private sector can jumpstart investment.
  • IDA is also a global leader in transparency and undergoes the toughest independent evaluations of any international organization. For example, IDA placed in the highest category in the 2018 Aid Transparency Index every year since the index was first published in 2010—ranking highest among multilateral development banks.
  • Equally, a 2018 assessment by the Center for Global Development and the Brookings Institution named IDA one of the international community’s top performing providers of development assistance, citing IDA’s low administrative costs, more predictable aid flows, and large project size relative to other donors.
  • And a 2017 survey of policymakers from 126 low- and middle-income countries by AidData ranked the World Bank 2nd out of 56 bilateral donors and multilateral institutions on its agenda-setting influence in developing countries. The report cites the World Bank as “punching above its weight” on value for money.
Source: Why IDA?
 
B

bagamoyo

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 14, 2010
Messages
7,344
Points
2,000
B

bagamoyo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 14, 2010
7,344 2,000
April 2019
Geneva, Switzerland

China yakataa kuvikwa kilemba cha ukoka kuwa ni nchi 'Tajiri' ya dunia ya kwanza

Taifa la China katika kikao cha Shirika la Kimataifa la Biashara / World Trade Organization (WTO) limekataa kutambuliwa kama taifa lililoendelea kama nchi za Marekani, Ufaransa, Ujerumanina kusisitiza kuwa China Bado ni nchi 'Inayoendelea' kupigana na umasikini wa watu wake ili labda baada ya miongo kadhaa ndiyo itakuwa imefikia kiwango cha nchizilizoendlea.

Watu wengi wameshangazwa na taifa hilo la China lenye uchumi mkubwa wa pili duniani baada ya Marekani kujihesabu bado lipo pamoja na nchi za uchumi duni kama Tanzania, Nepal, Guatemala. Pengine pamoja na uchumi mkubwa lakini China yenye idadi ya raia Bilioni 1.4 Population, total - China | Data lina masikini wengi kuliko Marekan. Nchi ya Marekani sensa yake inaonyesha ina idadi ya watu milioni 330 na kiwango kidogo cha watu masikini kulinganisha na China.

Kutokana na ulinganifu huo pamoja na Chinakuwana madaraja mengi, reli zenye urefu mwingi na maendeleo ya vitu lakini China imekubali kuwa bado maendeleo ya watu nchi humo yapo duni hivyo haistahil i'kilemba' hicho cha ukoka ambacho nchimabeberu wanataka kuivisha. Kilemba hicho cha ukoka huenda na majukumu mengi ambayo nchi tajiri zilizoendeea wamejiwekea na China kubaini hawana uwezo wa kuyatekeleza kwa sasa.

Tanzania inabidi kujifunza kukubali nchi yetu bado ipo nyuma kimaendeleo ya vitu na mbaya zaidi pia maendeleo ya watu. Nchi kama Cuba imeweza kupata maendeleo ya watu ktk nyanja za elimu na afya yanayofikia nchi tajiri zilizoendelea ila bado ipo nyuma katika maendeleo ya vitu. Umri wa kuishi watu nchini Cuba ni wa juu kama wa nchi za Marekani ya Kaskazini na ulaya. Lakini pia huduma za afya na kinga dhidi ya magonjwa nchini Cuba ni ya kiwango cha juu kama nchi tajiri huku ikiwa na wastani mzuri wa daktari kuona wagonjwa wachache kama nchi zilizoendelea kutokana na vyuo vikuu kuelimisha madaktari na wauguzi wengi kama nchi zilizoendelea tajiri.

China refuses to give up ‘developing country’ status at WTO despite US demands

Despite being the world’s second-largest economy and its biggest exporter, Beijing continues to label itself as “the world’s largest developing country”

China is categorised as a developing country at the Geneva-based institution, which affords it “special and differential treatment”. This enables China to provide subsidies in agriculture and set higher barriers to market entry than more developed economies.
The dispute reflects a fundamental divide within the WTO that has threatened the future of the global multilateral trading system.
The United States
has long complained
that too many WTO members – about two-thirds – define themselves as developing countries to take advantage of the terms the status permits them to trade under.

Source: China refuses to give up ‘developing country’ status at WTO
 
B

bagamoyo

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 14, 2010
Messages
7,344
Points
2,000
B

bagamoyo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 14, 2010
7,344 2,000
Tanzania Yaongoza Kiuchumi Kwenye Nchi Za SADC

Tanzania Yaongoza Kiuchumi Kwenye Nchi Za SADC Waziri wa Fedha na Mipango Dr. philipo Mpango Akitoa Taarifa ya hali ya uchumi wa taifa na utekelezaji wa bajeti ya serikali kwa kipindi cha nusu mwaka amesema kuwa Tanzania inaongoza kupanda kuuchumi kwa nchi za SADC kwa wastani aslimia 7.1 kwa mwaka ukilinganisha na wastani wa 7.%0 kwa miaka miwili iliyopita 2015/2016

 
N

Nanye Go

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2018
Messages
4,920
Points
2,000
N

Nanye Go

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 29, 2018
4,920 2,000
Hahaha yani Tanzania huwa inaongoza kila kitu, inaweza kuongoza kiuchumi, na kuongoza kimasikini ata the same time. Viongozi wetu huwa wanapenda tuongoze kila kitu. Utasikia Magufuri raisi bora Duniani, Utasikia Tanzania inapata watalii wengi kuliko nchi zote za Afrika, utasikia, Tanzania ina madini mengi kuliko nchi zote duniani,..n.k
Sisi ni kuongoza tu, Sasa tumekuwa donor country kabisa, na soon tutaomba kuingia G7.
 
K

Kalamu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 7, 2018
Messages
4,152
Points
2,000
K

Kalamu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 7, 2018
4,152 2,000
bagamoyo said:
China yakataa kuvikwa kilemba cha ukoka kuwa ni nchi 'Tajiri' ya dunia ya kwanza
Click to expand...
Kama wachina hawataki kujulikana kama nchi tajiri (iliyoendelea) watuachie sisi tunaojitangaza kuwa ni "nchi tajiri".

Sisi tunalilia sifa hiyo, kwa nini wachina wanaikataa? Najua maana yao, lakini hata hivyo ngoja niulize "The Greats" wa JF watoe fikra zao.
 
K

Kalamu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 7, 2018
Messages
4,152
Points
2,000
K

Kalamu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 7, 2018
4,152 2,000
inchaji said:
nilipomsikia anaanza kuzilaumu NGOs nikajuwa hapo sasa chemba ishapuliziwa RUNGU MAX tutegemee kuona mende weengi wakikurupuka kuja nchi kavu kufa kile kifo chao cha miguu juu.
Click to expand...
Mkuu 'Inchaji' mbona hii unaifanya kuwa ngumu hivi kueleweka?

Ninahisi kama ni ujumbe mhimu unaouwasilisha hapa!
 
Chakaza

Chakaza

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 10, 2007
Messages
32,637
Points
2,000
Chakaza

Chakaza

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 10, 2007
32,637 2,000
Serikali hii ya UONGO NA ULAGHAI endeleeni kuichekea kijinga, lakini siku watu wakishtuka mtakuta tumewapita hadi Zimbabwe kwa mambo ya hovyo.
Ndio shida ya kukabidhi washamba!
 
K

Kalamu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 7, 2018
Messages
4,152
Points
2,000
K

Kalamu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 7, 2018
4,152 2,000
Mr worldwide said:
Mpango afunguke kwa uwazi tu yakwamba kwa sasa Tanzania tuna deni kubwa na hatukopesheki
Click to expand...
Hapana. Hatujafika huko mkuu.
Wapo vinara wa hali hiyo kati ya majirani zetu, lakini bado wanakopesheka. Ethiopia juzi tu kazoa Bilioni mbili na ushee; na Kenya kaokota zaidi ya $1.9 bilioni toka kwa hao hao IDA.
Hawa wote Ethiopia na Kenya wana madeni ya zaidi ya nusu ya pato lao (GDP), Kenya wapo zaidi ya asili mia 59; Ethiopia ni zaidi ya hapo. Hata Uganda wako mbali sana nasi.

Ujue, tukikosa mikopo sasa hivi kuna sababu nyingine, sio ya kutokopesheka.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Echililo Majibu ya uchaguzi Serikali za Mitaa yaanza kuonekana, wananchi waelezea hisia zao Jukwaa la Siasa 32
Return Of Undertaker Uchaguzi 2019 Maagizo waliopewa watendaji Ikulu yaanza kufanyiwa kazi uchaguzi Serikali za mitaa, upinzani wafungiwa ofisi, fomu zimekwisha, wagombea kutekwa Jukwaa la Siasa 74
diana chumbikino Serikali yaanza utafiti wa mafuta bonde la Eyasi Jukwaa la Siasa 0
mkiluvya SGR: Serikali yaanza mchakato wa ununuzi wa vichwa vya treni na mabehewa Jukwaa la Siasa 7
mamayoyo1 Serikali Yaanza Ukarabati Mkubwa wa barabara ya Dar es salaam,Morogoro hadi Dodoma Jukwaa la Siasa 3
Similar threads
Majibu ya uchaguzi Serikali za Mitaa yaanza kuonekana, wananchi waelezea hisia zao
Uchaguzi 2019 Maagizo waliopewa watendaji Ikulu yaanza kufanyiwa kazi uchaguzi Serikali za mitaa, upinzani wafungiwa ofisi, fomu zimekwisha, wagombea kutekwa
Serikali yaanza utafiti wa mafuta bonde la Eyasi
SGR: Serikali yaanza mchakato wa ununuzi wa vichwa vya treni na mabehewa
Serikali Yaanza Ukarabati Mkubwa wa barabara ya Dar es salaam,Morogoro hadi Dodoma

Forum statistics

Threads 1,369,948
Members 522,284
Posts 33,456,582

FOLLOW US

Top