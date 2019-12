Serikali yaagiza Treni za kisasa 22, Mabehewa ya kisasa 1430!

Ole said: SERIKALI Yafanya KWELI, Yaagiza Treni za KISASA 22,

Msemaji wa Serikali akitoa maelezo ya Treni Mpya zinazosubiriwa kwa hamu,

wakati wowote muda si mrefu vyombo vitatua Bandarini Dar es Salaam​ Click to expand...

My very simple question is why is this Government Spokesman is telling the story of national development issues in a very awkward gesture;boastfully as if he is in boxingangles?? . No professionalism, just as if he's representing a group of va***nts.....