Serikali ya Tanzania yaamriwa na mahakama ya ICSID kuilipa Standard Chatered Bank (Hong Kong) USD185,449,440.04 kukatisha mkataba wa kununua umeme

Hii ni kutokana na shauri lililofuguliwa na Benk ya Standard Chatered ya Honk Kong dhidi ya United Republic of Tanzania kukatisha mkataba wa kuuza umeme kati yao. (rejea mvutano wa IPTL NA TANESCO)
HUKUMU:
Tanzania kuilipa Standard Chatered Bank 185,449,440.04 USD na interest at the rate of LIBOR (6 months) + 2% from the 1st of September 2018 until the date of full and final payment and Tanzania to bear its legal costs and expenses
 
Mkuu haya madigitali si mchezo! Au umekosea kuandika? Kama kuna mjuzi wa kusoma haya madigitali anisaidie kusoma, Hii ni milioni au trillion?

426,459,532,315.98 Tanzanian Shilling

NB: Kuna haja ya kuanza kutumia umeme wa solar maana huu mzigo unaenda moja kwa moja kwa mwananchi!!

NB2: Wale mawakili nguli walienda sauzi hawakupelekwa kutetea?
 
Wapo tena wengi.
1. Dr Adeladus Kalagi
2, Dr Clement Mashamba
3. Mr. Beredy Malegesi
4. Mr. Richard rweyongeza
5. Na wengine 8 toka UK law firms.
 
185449440 (USD) United States Dollar = 426,460,400,127.3792 (TZS) Tanzanian Shilling
hivi hizi ni bilions au ...
 
