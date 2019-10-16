Serikali ya Tanzania yaamriwa na mahakama ya ICSID kuilipa Standard Chatered Bank (Hong Kong) USD185,449,440.04 kukatisha mkataba wa kununua umeme

Hii ni kutokana na shauri lililofuguliwa na Benk ya Standard Chatered ya Honk Kong dhidi ya United Republic of Tanzania kukatisha mkataba wa kuuza umeme kati yao. (rejea mvutano wa IPTL NA TANESCO)

HUKUMU:

Tanzania kuilipa Standard Chatered Bank 185,449,440.04 USD na interest at the rate of LIBOR (6 months) + 2% from the 1st of September 2018 until the date of full and final payment and Tanzania to bear its legal costs and expenses