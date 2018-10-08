Serikali ya Kenya yakabidhi rambirambi ya MV. Nyerere


B

bagamoyo

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jan 14, 2010
Messages
5,155
Likes
2,694
Points
280
B

bagamoyo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 14, 2010
5,155 2,694 280
#1
October 8, 2018
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Serikali ya Kenya kupitia kwa balozi wake nchini Tanzania, Bw. Dan Kazungu imemkabidhi Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania John Magufuli shilingi milioni 125/- (Kshs. Milioni 5.5) zikiwa ni rambirambi kutokana na ajali ya kivuko cha Mv Nyerere iliyoua zaidi ya watu 200 kwenye Ziwa Viktoria.
Balozi Dan Kazungu amesema wananchi wa Kenya wapo pamoja na ndugu zao wa-Tanzania ktk kuomboleza mkasa huu wa ajali mbaya ya chombo cha majini /ferry.

October 8, 2018
Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania
By Amb. Hon Dan Kazungu:
This morning, I was honoured to lead the team at the Kenya High Commission, Dar to visit HE President @MagufuliJP of Tanzania to present the Govt of Kenya support for the victims of the recent MV Nyerere Ferry disaster on Lake Victoria where over 200 Tanzanians lost their lives.

The Govt of Kenya led by HE President
@UKenyatta through CS @ForeignOfficeKE
had pledged Kshs 5.5 Million (Tshs 125 Million) to go towards support of the survivors of the tragedy, upgrading the local Health Centre & construction of a Memorial Centre in remembrance of the victims.
Amb. Hon Dan Kazungu, EGH, EnP (@DanMKazungu) on Twitter
 
LICHADI

LICHADI

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Feb 4, 2015
Messages
1,557
Likes
2,654
Points
280
LICHADI

LICHADI

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 4, 2015
1,557 2,654 280
#2
bagamoyo said:
October 8, 2018
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Serikali ya Kenya kupitia kwa balozi wake nchini Tanzania, Bw. Dan Kazungu imemkabidhi Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania John Magufuli shilingi milioni 125/- (Kshs. Milioni 5.5) zikiwa ni rambirambi kutokana na ajali ya kivuko cha Mv Nyerere iliyoua zaidi ya watu 200 kwenye Ziwa Viktoria.
Balozi Dan Kazungu amesema wananchi wa Kenya wapo pamoja na ndugu zao wa-Tanzania ktk kuomboleza mkasa huu wa ajali mbaya ya chombo cha majini /ferry.
Click to expand...
Hahahaha
 
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Oct 4, 2018
Messages
355
Likes
111
Points
60
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2018
355 111 60
#13
Arnold mrass cannambo said:
Ni uwivu mingi inawasumbua walitucheka watu wakikufa Nakuru Dam tragedy na sisi tunawatumia rambi rambi. Now who is more mature!??
Click to expand...
Hawa ni mbwa mwitu waliovalia ngozi ya kondoo. Mwingine alikuwa anatamani wakenya wote wauawe na alshabaab.
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Feb 16, 2018
Messages
2,053
Likes
3,012
Points
280
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 16, 2018
2,053 3,012 280
#15
Arnold mrass cannambo said:
Ni uwivu mingi inawasumbua walitucheka watu wakikufa Nakuru Dam tragedy na sisi tunawatumia rambi rambi. Now who is more mature!??
Click to expand...
Upuzi tu, Nakuru dam tragedy not even 1 coin from kenya's best friend the Mzungu.
USA 0
UK 0
FR 0
hata waganda na wa south sudan hamna aliye peana chochote. Uhuru hutumia njia za kijinga kujipendekeza kwa nchi zingine..Anafikiri hii ndio diplomasia hodari kumbe zero brain
 
Tony254

Tony254

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
May 11, 2017
Messages
1,574
Likes
1,168
Points
280
Tony254

Tony254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2017
1,574 1,168 280
#16
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Upuzi tu, Nakuru dam tragedy not even 1 coin from kenya's best friend the Mzungu.
USA 0
UK 0
FR 0
hata waganda na wa south sudan hamna aliye peana chochote. Uhuru hutumia njia za kijinga kujipendekeza kwa nchi zingine..Anafikiri hii ndio diplomasia hodari kumbe zero brain
Click to expand...
Shida iko wapi. Hio pesa itasaidia waathiriwa
 
Baba lake

Baba lake

Member
#17
Joined
Aug 11, 2018
Messages
56
Likes
77
Points
25
Baba lake

Baba lake

Member
Joined Aug 11, 2018
56 77 25
#17
Tony254 said:
Hakuna kitu cha kushangaza hapa kuona ndugu mkubwa akimsaidia ndugu mdogo kujikwamua kwani hio ndio kazi ya ndugu mkubwa.
Click to expand...
Watu wakishakufa ukatoa hela unakwamua nini? Fedha zinatuhitaji tukiwa hai, mgezitoa kabla ya maafa pengine zingewanunulia life jackets za kutosha wakaokoka. Hypocrisy of the highest standards can easily be seen after deaths. .....
 
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Oct 4, 2018
Messages
355
Likes
111
Points
60
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2018
355 111 60
#18
Baba lake said:
Watu wakishakufa ukatoa hela unakwamua nini? Fedha zinatuhitaji tukiwa hai, mgezitoa kabla ya maafa pengine zingewanunulia life jackets za kutosha wakaokoka. Hypocrisy of the highest standards can easily be seen after deaths. .....
Click to expand...
How can a donor country receive donations from kibera which you always snub here? I thought you have everything. Kenya ndio kusema hapa E.A Mpende msipende
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,210,594
Members 460,480
Posts 28,374,798

FOLLOW US