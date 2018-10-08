Serikali ya Kenya yakabidhi rambirambi ya MV. Nyerere

B
October 8, 2018
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Serikali ya Kenya kupitia kwa balozi wake nchini Tanzania, Bw. Dan Kazungu imemkabidhi Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania John Magufuli shilingi milioni 125/- (Kshs. Milioni 5.5) zikiwa ni rambirambi kutokana na ajali ya kivuko cha Mv Nyerere iliyoua zaidi ya watu 200 kwenye Ziwa Viktoria.
Balozi Dan Kazungu amesema wananchi wa Kenya wapo pamoja na ndugu zao wa-Tanzania ktk kuomboleza mkasa huu wa ajali mbaya ya chombo cha majini /ferry.
October 8, 2018
Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania
By Amb. Hon Dan Kazungu:
This morning, I was honoured to lead the team at the Kenya High Commission, Dar to visit HE President @MagufuliJP of Tanzania to present the Govt of Kenya support for the victims of the recent MV Nyerere Ferry disaster on Lake Victoria where over 200 Tanzanians lost their lives.
The Govt of Kenya led by HE President
@UKenyatta through CS @ForeignOfficeKE
had pledged Kshs 5.5 Million (Tshs 125 Million) to go towards support of the survivors of the tragedy, upgrading the local Health Centre & construction of a Memorial Centre in remembrance of the victims.
Amb. Hon Dan Kazungu, EGH, EnP (@DanMKazungu) on Twitter
