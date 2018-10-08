Serikali ya Kenya yakabidhi rambirambi ya MV. Nyerere

Baba lake said: Watu wakishakufa ukatoa hela unakwamua nini? Fedha zinatuhitaji tukiwa hai, mgezitoa kabla ya maafa pengine zingewanunulia life jackets za kutosha wakaokoka. Hypocrisy of the highest standards can easily be seen after deaths. ..... Click to expand...

How can a donor country receive donations from kibera which you always snub here? I thought you have everything. Kenya ndio kusema hapa E.A Mpende msipende