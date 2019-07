Serikali imetumia zaidi ya shilingi bilioni 19 kukarabati shule kongwe 17 nchini zikiwemo Ilboru na Kilakala

msanawa said: Uzi wa maana kama huu wa kueleza mambo yaliyofanywa na Serikali hutaona watu wakichangia angalau hata kwa kupongeza kidogo. Lakini ugekuwa uzi wa kumtukana raisi hapa ungeona dakika kumi tu, uzi umefikia ukurasa wa hamsini huko.. Watanzania ni muda wa kubadilika sasa jamani.. Click to expand...

Well said boss, this is not a story, the president has done abundantly. people have to be really flexible secularists. Uvyama umetuharibu sana watanzania. Tunachohitaji ni kuona vitu vinafanyika, tunapata huduma, tuna access facilities katika afya, kilimo, biashara nk.The problem, we have taken political parties as if they were Simba na Yanga. We need a tremendous change of our mindset to see what it takes a nation to develop. Magufuli has done a big job, only fools can deny this fact