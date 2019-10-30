Serikali ilikuwa sahihi kukataa taarifa ya IMF ya utabiri wa ukuaji uchumi na mfumuko wa bei?

Naomba maoni yenu wadau kuhusu taarifa mbili za kasi ya ukuaji uchumi wa Tanzania kama zilivyo ripotiwa na Reuters, moja ya mwezi April 2019 iliyotolewa na IMF kisha kupingwa na serikali, na nyingine ya mwezi October 2019 iliyotolewa na serikali.Mwanzo IMF walitabiri (forecast) uchumi utakuwa kwa asilimia 4 (4%) na mfumuko wa bei kufikia asilimia 3.5 (3.5%)Hali halisi imekuwa kinyume na utabiri wa IMF hadi sasa, uchumi umekuwa kwa asilimia 7.2 (7.2%) kupitia taarifa hii mpya hapo chini"NAIROBI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s economy grew by 7.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019, up from 6.1 percent in the same period a year ago, buoyed by growth in construction, mining and communications sectors, official data showed on Sunday.In the first quarter of 2019, the East African nation’s GDP grew by 6.6 percent, according to the state-run National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala Editing by Maggie Fick)"Unasemaje kuhusu tofauti ya utabiri wa IMF na kilichotokea tayari?Serikali ilikuwa sahihi kukataa ule utabiri, na kilichotokea kimetetea hoja ya serikali?Kuna nini la kujifunza juu ya taarifa za serikali na IMF? Kwamba kuna wakati mmojawapo anaweza kukosea au kupindisha taarifa kwa sababu flani za ajenda zake za siri?Taarifa ya awali ya IMF"DAR ES SALAAM, April 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for Tanzania’s economic growth this year and in 2020 to around 4 percent from a previous forecast.In its World Economic Outlook, released on Tuesday, the Fund also predicted the East African nation’s consumer price inflation will reach 3.5 percent this year and edge up to 4.5 percent in 2020.Tanzania’s economy will expand at 4 percent this year then accelerate slightly to 4.2 percent next year, from an estimated 6.6 percent in 2018, the Fund said in its forecasts.In January last year, the IMF said it expected Tanzania’s economy to grow at 6–7 percent over the medium term if the country hiked capital spending and improved its business environment.Tanzania relies heavily on mining, tourism and telecommunications for state revenues and foreign exchange earnings.The government forecasts the economy will grow 7.3 percent in 2019 after an estimated 7.2 percent expansion last year, helped by public infrastructure investments. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng’wanakilala; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and George Obulutsa, Catherine Evans "