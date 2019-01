Senetor Vinick: Nchi za Afrika haziwezi endelea bila kupunguza kodi!

undefinedDubai is a popular destination for expats from all across the globe, not just for the opportunities it promises but also for the lure of living a ‘tax-free’ life. The UAE is known as a tax-free country, but what does that really mean for those living hereor for expats looking to move to Dubai? Here, we explain the ins and outs of taxation in Dubai and everything you need to know about working and living herefrom a taxation point-of-view.undefinedTo answer the question on everyone’s mind, yes! Dubai is largely a tax-free country with massive tax advantages for those who live and work here, but there are circumstances in which you will be required to pay taxation in some form. The UAE has been toying with the idea of introducing income tax in the country for a long time; in 2010 there were alarming headlines screaming about Dubai residents having to prepare to pay taxes but these turned out to be measures imposed by the Emirate of Dubai to collect fees from car registration, road tolland Emirates ID cards, Which is a form of taxation, but not really of any significance compared to individual earnings in the emirate.undefinedIncome TaxundefinedThe UAE Federal Government does not impose taxes on the wealth of companies and individuals in the UAE, and contrary to some reports, the ruling family of Dubai has indicated that Dubai will never resort to taxation as a means of relieving debt, so it is unlikely that we will see any income tax levied in the years to come. However, if you are earning an income in Dubai, but are a tax resident of another country, you may be liable to declare your income and pay taxation on it. For example, if you are a tax resident of the UK and you own a property in Dubai that you earn a rental income from, you are required to declare this income on your British tax returns and may potentially have to pay tax on it, subject to certain conditions. The same is true if you move to the UAE for 6 months to live and work here but remain a tax resident of the UK; in this case you are likely to be subject to taxation in the UK