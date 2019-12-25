Seasonal greetings wishes

Mshana Jr
CHINUA ACHEBE
A man who calls his family and friends to a feast does not do it to save them from hunger. They all have food in their own home. When we gather at the village in the moonlight, it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound . We meet because it's good to do it. So let's continue with team spirit and take advantage of the holidays and meet and enjoy each other's company ragardless of our differences . If we smile together, it is not because we do not have problems, but because we are stronger than the problems_ I wish you a happy festive season with family and friends.
E N J O Y and Remember a friend
Jr
