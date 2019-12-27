Saudi Arabia nayo yarekebisha ndoa kwa wenye umri mdogo

kupe

kupe

Marekebisho hayo yalifanywa na Mfalme wa saudia Mr Mohamed Salman.

Ili upate kibali cha kuoa mtoto aliye chini ya miaka 18 ni lazima upate kibali kutoka mahakama maalum na ijidhihirishe kuwa ndoa hiyo haitamuathiri au kumuumiza muolewa au muolewaji.

====
Saudi Arabia on Monday issued a de facto ban on child marriages, in another social reform initiated since Mohammad Bin Salman became crown prince two years ago.

The Justice Ministry issued an order to the courts that any marriage application for someone under the age of 18 would have to be referred to a special court to make sure that “marrying those below 18-years old will not harm them and will achieve their best interest, whether they are male or female”.

The order comes after an amendment to the kingdom's Child Protection Law was passed by the Shoura Council in January that sought to ban child marriages under 15 entirely and establish new rules around those between 16 - 18 years old.

B

Bwana Utam

Proved said:
Dunia yaajabu sana hii MKUU ss kama kitoto cha Miaka Ya Under 18 Hana Usichana Nasio Kama Kabakwa Tena Kasha Zini Zaidi Ya Maramoja Unakuta Nawanaume Zaidi Ya Mmoja Ss C Bora Aolewe 2 Atulie Kwa Mumewe Kuliko Kua Mdangaji

Ndio haya haya kuna wapuuxi wanapingana nandoa za mwanamke zaidi ya mmoja halaf wanatetea kuoana kwa me na me na ke na ke


Totally Nonsense..

hearly

hearly

Bwana Utam said:
M2 anakataliwa kuolewa chini ya 18 ila m2 huyo huyo ana mabwana kama wote na anafanya zinaa kama kawa ida totally nonsense...

😂😂. Ni sawa tu... Kula kuolewa hi matakwa ya mtu husika... Hayapaswi kuwa mamlaka ya wazazi/walezi/jamii yake.... So if ameamua kuwa na mabwana dozen na hataki kuolewa hayo ni maamuzi yake Haya paswi kuingiliwa
 
D

Dorrlyn

Bwana Utam said:
Dunia yaajabu sana hii MKUU ss kama kitoto cha Miaka Ya Under 18 Hana Usichana Nasio Kama Kabakwa Tena Kasha Zini Zaidi Ya Maramoja Unakuta Nawanaume Zaidi Ya Mmoja Ss C Bora Aolewe 2 Atulie Kwa Mumewe Kuliko Kua Mdangaji

Ndio haya haya kuna wapuuxi wanapingana nandoa za mwanamke zaidi ya mmoja halaf wanatetea kuoana kwa me na me na ke na ke


Totally Nonsense..

Aliyekwambia mwanamke akiolewa anatulia nani?
 
