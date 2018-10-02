SAUD ARABIA: Mahakama yamzuia Mwanamke kuolewa na Mwanamuziki


Kurzweil

Kurzweil

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
May 25, 2011
Messages
5,425
Likes
5,533
Points
280
Kurzweil

Kurzweil

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 25, 2011
5,425 5,533 280
#1
Mwanamke mmoja ameshindwa kesi dhidi ya familia yake iliyopinga yeye kutaka kuolewa na Mwanamuziki.

Familia hiyo imeieleza mahakama kuwa kwa mujibu wa dini yao si vyema kwa binti yao kuolewa na mpiga ala za muziki

Katika jamii hiyo ya watu wanaoishi katika mji wa Riyadh inawachukulia wanamuziki na wapigaji wa vyombo vya muziki kuwa ni watu wasio na maadili

=======

RIYADH (AFP) - A Saudi woman has lost a judicial battle to marry the man of her choice as a court deemed him "religiously" unfit because he plays a musical instrument, a Saudi newspaper reported Tuesday.

The ultra-conservative kingdom requires women to seek permission from male "guardians" -- their fathers, husbands or other male relatives -- to travel, get married and other tasks.

In some parts of the kingdom, a man who plays a musical instrument is considered of inferior status and having a bad reputation.

Two years ago the suitor, a teacher, asked for the hand of the woman, a 38-year-old bank manager from the ultra-conservative region of Qassim, north of the capital Riyadh, Okaz newspaper said.

But her family objected, saying he was not "religiously compatible" with her because he played the oud, the oriental lute which is popular across the Arab world.

The woman, who was not named, took her case to the courts. A lower court weighed in on the side of the family, saying the marriage could not go through.

"Because the suitor plays a musical instrument he is unsuitable for the woman from a religious point of view," the court said, according to Okaz. An appeals court ratified the verdict, making it final, the newspaper added.

The woman told Okaz she will seek intervention from the country's "highest authorities" -- a reference to the royal court.

The bank manager, who holds a masters degree and is responsible for more than 300 employees, said she was determined to marry her suitor, describing him as "very pious and with a good reputation".

Saudi Arabia, a major US ally, has introduced a string of reforms over the past year aimed at improving the kingdom's image, including ending a longstanding ban on women driving.

But it continues to face criticism over the male guardianship system which allows men to exercise arbitrary authority to make decisions on behalf of their female relatives.

France 24
 
bernardp

bernardp

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
286
Likes
301
Points
80
bernardp

bernardp

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 23, 2009
286 301 80
#3
Hawa watu wana maajabu yao... Hizi ndizo mahakama za kadhi walizokuwa wanazipigania wapemba zianzishwe na kufadhiliwa na kodi zetu?
 
Jerry Ekky

Jerry Ekky

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
May 6, 2018
Messages
222
Likes
184
Points
60
Jerry Ekky

Jerry Ekky

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 6, 2018
222 184 60
#4
Kurzweil said:
Mwanamke mmoja ameshindwa kesi dhidi ya familia yake iliyopinga yeye kutaka kuolewa na Mwanamuziki.

Familia hiyo imeieleza mahakama kuwa kwa mujibu wa dini yao si vyema kwa binti yao kuolewa na mpiga ala za muziki

Katika jamii hiyo ya watu wanaoishi katika mji wa Riyadh inawachukulia wanamuziki na wapigaji wa vyombo vya muziki kuwa ni watu wasio na maadili

=======

RIYADH (AFP) - A Saudi woman has lost a judicial battle to marry the man of her choice as a court deemed him "religiously" unfit because he plays a musical instrument, a Saudi newspaper reported Tuesday.

The ultra-conservative kingdom requires women to seek permission from male "guardians" -- their fathers, husbands or other male relatives -- to travel, get married and other tasks.

In some parts of the kingdom, a man who plays a musical instrument is considered of inferior status and having a bad reputation.

Two years ago the suitor, a teacher, asked for the hand of the woman, a 38-year-old bank manager from the ultra-conservative region of Qassim, north of the capital Riyadh, Okaz newspaper said.

But her family objected, saying he was not "religiously compatible" with her because he played the oud, the oriental lute which is popular across the Arab world.

The woman, who was not named, took her case to the courts. A lower court weighed in on the side of the family, saying the marriage could not go through.

"Because the suitor plays a musical instrument he is unsuitable for the woman from a religious point of view," the court said, according to Okaz. An appeals court ratified the verdict, making it final, the newspaper added.

The woman told Okaz she will seek intervention from the country's "highest authorities" -- a reference to the royal court.

The bank manager, who holds a masters degree and is responsible for more than 300 employees, said she was determined to marry her suitor, describing him as "very pious and with a good reputation".

Saudi Arabia, a major US ally, has introduced a string of reforms over the past year aimed at improving the kingdom's image, including ending a longstanding ban on women driving.

But it continues to face criticism over the male guardianship system which allows men to exercise arbitrary authority to make decisions on behalf of their female relatives.

France 24
Click to expand...
Ktk umati wa watu wengi kupata kitu kamili ulichokuwa unakihitaji ni jambo gumu sana, km reforms kwenye sheria zao zitapitishwa bhac cku si nyingi tutaanza kuona LGBTs wanajitokeza nchini humo. Hapo ndipo utaanza kuona kuwa wakat mwingine mabadiliko ni jambo batili ktk jamii
 
P

pye Chang shen

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Jul 11, 2016
Messages
1,815
Likes
391
Points
180
P

pye Chang shen

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 11, 2016
1,815 391 180
#5
bernardp said:
Hawa watu wana maajabu yao... Hizi ndizo mahakama za kadhi walizokuwa wanazipigania wapemba zianzishwe na kufadhiliwa na kodi zetu?
Click to expand...
Walizipigania waislamu sio wapemba wacha jeuri ya udini hii dini ni ya wote hata wamakonde wamo waislamu hata kwenu pia wapo
 
P

pye Chang shen

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Jul 11, 2016
Messages
1,815
Likes
391
Points
180
P

pye Chang shen

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 11, 2016
1,815 391 180
#6
Halafu Kuna watu watu watakuja Na mapovu ya udini humu wakati hili jambo linaweza fanywa Na yeyote kutokana Na mustakbali wa ndoa yenyewe
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,208,036
Members 459,250
Posts 28,291,154

FOLLOW US