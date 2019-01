Sarah Simbaulanga: Mwanamke wa kwanza kuiba pesa ndefu katika historia ya benki zote nchini

The case of Sarah Simbaulanga, a National Bank of Commerce (NBC) employee who stole Shs 31.0 million in foreign exchange (mostly travellers cheques) astonished Tanzanians because of the sum of money involved in the theft, the apparent ease with which it was carried out and, the biggest surprise of all, the immediate admission of guilt after the lady had been arrested. The accused looked very calm in the dock. "Yes" she said "it is true" to the five counts she was facing. The Principal Resident Magistrate asked her twice if she really understood the charges against her. She confirmed her plea of guilty.The evidence presented to a packed court in Dar es Salaam was, in abbreviated form, as follows:Between October 19th and 29th 1987 Simbaulanga and an accomplice named Toroha (whose extradition from Kenya is being demanded by the Tanzanian authorities) stole from the NBC 1,100 travellers cheques worth US$ 390,000 and 200 travellers cheques worth £20,000. Simbaulanga and Toroha had been friends since the early seventies when she had been at Kisutu Secondary school in Dar es Salaam. She and Toroha hired two rooms at the Skyway Hotel on the night of October 29-30. Simbaulanga had managed to obtain four passports for herself and her three children. They travelled on an Air Tanzania plane to Nairobi on October 31st. They then used some of the travellers cheques to buy five KLM tickets to London. On November 1st and 2nd they made twelve different transactions using $246,000, The Police are still trying to trace the remaining travellers cheques.The accused then bought five tickets to Nairobi on November 5th, and in Nairobi they carried out further transactions with new travellers cheques they had bought in London. Toroha bought four mini-buses and a pick-up and registered them under the name of his wife Elizabeth. Later three other suspected accomplices were arrested Simbaulanga's NEC Controller, a KLM Sales Manager and a businessman. On February 10th Simbaulanga was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment, seven years on each count, to run concurrently. But, on February 16th, the Prosecution appealed the case and asked the High Court to issue an order for the sentence to run consecutively. Subsequently, Simbaulanga was sentenced to 28 years in prison. The case was one of many referred to later by SHIHATA under the heading ‘Tanzania's thriving theft industry' in which it quoted a whole spate of thefts by servants of the NBC from branches all over the country. It estimated the total loss at over Shs 60.0 million.Source: Tanzanian Affairs » Issue 30