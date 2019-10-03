Samsung yasitisha uzalishaji wa simu zake kutoka China

lost id
Joined
Aug 12, 2014
Messages
3,039
Points
2,000
lost id

lost id

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 12, 2014
3,039 2,000
Kampuni ya Samsung imesitisha uzalishaji wa simu zake zote kutokea China na kuhamishia nchi nyingine kutokana na kuongezeka kwa gharama za uzalishaji nchini China.

Samsung inadai gharama za uzalishaji zimeongezeka mara 2 zaidi nchini China hivyo wameamya kufunga viwanda vyao vya kuzalisha simu huko China.

Apple wao wanatarajia kuhamisha 30% ya uzalishaji wa simu zao za Iphone nje ya China kutokana na kuongezeka kwa gharama za uzalishaji
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has ended mobile telephone production in China, it said on Wednesday, hurt by intensifying competition from domestic rivals in the world's biggest smartphone market.

The shutdown of Samsung's last China phone factory comes after it cut production at the plant in the southern city of Huizhou in June and suspended another factory late last year, underscoring stiff competition in the country.

The South Korean tech giant's ceased phone production in China follows other manufacturers shifting production from China due to rising labor costs and the economic slowdown.

Sony also said it was closing its Beijing smartphone plant and would only make smartphones in Thailand.

But Apple still makes major products in China.

Samsung's share of the Chinese market shrank to one percent in the first quarter from around 15 percent in mid-2013, as it lost out to fast-growing homegrown brands such as Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi Corp, according to market research firm Counterpoint.

"In China, people buy low-priced smartphones from domestic brands and high-end phones from Apple or Huawei. Samsung has little hope there to revive its share," said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker, said it had taken the difficult decision in a bid to boost efficiency, adding it would however continue sales in China.

"The production equipment will be re-allocated to other global manufacturing sites, depending on our global production strategy based on market needs," it said in a statement, without elaborating.

Samsung declined to specify the Huizhou plant's capacity or its numbers of staff. The factory was built in 1992, according to the company.

South Korean media said it employed 6,000 workers and produced 63 million units in 2017.

That year, Samsung manufactured 394 million handsets around the world, according to its annual report.

The company has expanded smartphone production in lower-cost countries, such as India and Vietnam, in recent years.
 
Elungata

Elungata

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 28, 2011
Messages
32,098
Points
2,000
Elungata

Elungata

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 28, 2011
32,098 2,000
kadri raia wa china wanavyozidi kufikia middle income class inakuwa ngumu tena kupata labour wa kuwalipa mshahara wa chini,kila mtu kaijua hela matokeo yake gharama za uendeshaji wa viwanda zinakuwa juu,ndiposa viwanda vinahamia nchi kama bangladeshi,vietnam,Thailand etc ambako bado kiwango kiko chini
 
lost id

lost id

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 12, 2014
Messages
3,039
Points
2,000
lost id

lost id

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 12, 2014
3,039 2,000
Elungata said:
kadri raia wa china wanavyozidi kufikia middle income class inakuwa ngumu tena kupata labour wa kuwalipa mshahara wa chini,kila mtu kaijua hela matokeo yake gharama za uendeshaji wa viwanda zinakuwa juu,ndiposa viwanda vinahamia nchi kama bangladeshi,vietnam,Thailand etc ambako bado kiwango kiko chini
Sio kwamba ni vikwazo vya Bwana Trump?
 
R

ruaharuaha

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 14, 2018
Messages
1,412
Points
2,000
R

ruaharuaha

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 14, 2018
1,412 2,000
nashika said:
Hapa tatizo moja tu Kodi ipo juu.
Tutengeneze Mazingira ya kuwavutia wawekezaji kama tuko serious kupiga maendeleo chap chap.

Tuongee nao,tuwasikilize tupunguze kodi, at tuwape tax hata ya holiday 3, 5 years, wawekeze hapa kwetu.

Kodi zingine zitapatikana kwenye mishahara, miundombinu, other biashara zitakazoanza kwa ajiri yao.

Exposure, transfer of technology, pia to attract other similar, serious investors are other benefits.
 
N

nashika

Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2015
Messages
31
Points
125
N

nashika

Member
Joined Aug 14, 2015
31 125
ruaharuaha said:
Tutengeneze Mazingira ya kuwavutia wawekezaji kama tuko serious kupiga maendeleo chap chap.

Tuongee nao,tuwasikilize tupunguze kodi, at tuwape tax hata ya holiday 3, 5 years, wawekeze hapa kwetu.

Kodi zingine zitapatikana kwenye mishahara, miundombinu, other biashara zitakazoanza kwa ajiri yao.

Exposure, transfer of technology, pia to attract other similar, serious investors are other benefits.
Umeongea la msingi Sana ndugu haingii akilini bidhaa kutoka nje ziwe nafuu kuliko za hapa kwetu mchawi Kodi hata Trump ktk kuua viwanda au bidhaa toka China anavipandishia Kodi na vya ndani kwake anawashushia Kodi sasa inawezekana tokea tumepata Uhuru tunajipiga Vita vya kiuchumi sisi wenyewe yaaani kikulacho kinguoni mwako.siku tukishtuka hapo tu Basi tutatoboa. Na pia tuna skilled labour few na semi skilled labour wengi Tena majority cheap labour tukijipanga vizuri na Kodi zetu zikawa poa Basi tutapata FDI ya kutosha pia itanyanyua local industry Sana.
 
Elungata

Elungata

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 28, 2011
Messages
32,098
Points
2,000
Elungata

Elungata

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 28, 2011
32,098 2,000
china viwanda vingi viko concentrated kusini,miji kama Quangdong,shezheng,etc na vibarua wengi cheap walikuwa wakitoka sehemu ambazo zilikuwa nyuma kimaendeleo fano kaskazini ,sasa sikuhizi hata huko kunaendelea na hivyo movement ya cheap labour inapungua sana,huko kusini ambako standard ya maisha ya raia pia imeimprove kiasi kuwa huwezi kuwapa mshahara wa chini tena,ndiposa unakuta viwanda kama samsung,apple hawawezi kubaki hapo na hawawezi kurudi south korea ama marekani kwani huko cost ndo ziko juu sana,wanabaki kutafuta nchi za karibu na soko lao kubwa la china ili wakazalisha bidhaa kwa gharama nafuu ambazo pia hata zikiingia marekani zinakuwa hazilengwi na ile vita ya kiuchumi ya china na marekani
 
Chamoto

Chamoto

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 7, 2007
Messages
4,410
Points
2,000
Chamoto

Chamoto

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 7, 2007
4,410 2,000
ruaharuaha said:
Tuongee nao,tuwasikilize tupunguze kodi, at tuwape tax hata ya holiday 3, 5 years, wawekeze hapa kwetu.
Hiyo siyo sababu, tulikuwa na tax holiday ya miaka 5 kwa miaka mingi tuu na kulikuwa na loop holes nyingi za kukwepa kodi kwa wawekezaji.
nashika said:
Na pia tuna skilled labour few na semi skilled labour wengi Tena majority cheap labour tukijipanga vizuri na Kodi zetu zikawa poa Basi tutapata FDI ya kutosha pia itanyanyua local industry Sana.
Kiasi fulani uko sahihi.

Viwanda vya kutengeneza simu vinategemea sana viwanda vingine vingi vidogo vidogo, mfano vile vya kutengeneza screws, tampered glass, composite materials n.k .

Sasa hata kama wakija bado wataingia tena gharama ya kuagiza vipuri hivyo nje na kuongeza gharama za uzalishaji (kiujumla) hata kama kuna cheap labor.
 
Come27

Come27

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2012
Messages
5,046
Points
2,000
Come27

Come27

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 1, 2012
5,046 2,000
ruaharuaha said:
Kwanini wasje hapa Tanzania?, Africa?
Umeme, miundo mbinu na watu wengi wana uelewa mdogo sio rahisi kwa apa angalau Misri, Nigeria na South Africa.
Ingawa nchi kama Nigeria na Misri ni mbaya ktk maswala ya kisiasa
 
DIVIDEND

DIVIDEND

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 15, 2017
Messages
1,198
Points
2,000
DIVIDEND

DIVIDEND

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 15, 2017
1,198 2,000
Mjapana alimwambia waziri mkuu kassim majaliwa watakuja kufungua kiwanda cha vifaa vya kielectronics hapa Tanzania lakini naamini zile zilikuwa ni fix tu ili jamaa aondoke aache kuwaganda ganda
 
YEHODAYA

YEHODAYA

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2015
Messages
18,515
Points
2,000
YEHODAYA

YEHODAYA

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 9, 2015
18,515 2,000
Chamoto said:
Hiyo siyo sababu, tulikuwa na tax holiday ya miaka 5 kwa miaka mingi tuu na kulikuwa na loop holes nyingi za kukwepa kodi kwa wawekezaji.

Kiasi fulani uko sahihi.

Viwanda vya kutengeneza simu vinategemea sana viwanda vingine vingi vidogo vidogo, mfano vile vya kutengeneza screws, tampered glass, composite materials n.k .

Sasa hata kama wakija bado wataingia tena gharama ya kuagiza vipuri hivyo nje na kuongeza gharama za uzalishaji (kiujumla) hata kama kuna cheap labor.
Ni kweli viwanda vingi vya magari,simu,ndege,baiskeli,pikipiki nk hutegemea uwepo wa viwanda vingine
vinginevyo gharama ya kusalisha itakuwa juu mno hata Kama labour cost Ni zero.gharama za kuimport zitakuwa juu mno
 
