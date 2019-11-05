Sammata aipasua ngome iliyomshinda Messi

Katuwakilisha vyema kabisa na pasipo kuwepo na ule ufigisu figisu angekuwa amwaweka nje ndani hawa majogoo

Big up le capitain
Screenshot_20191105-234447.jpeg

43 min

43 min

Terrific run and header from the corner. The Tanzania centre-forward bullets it in at the near post, beating Alexander-Arnold and Milner comprehensively in the air. A minute earlier Salah had flashed a left-foot shot wide and conceded a corner by initially drowsing during a rapid counter-attack.
 
Root said:
Mtanzania wa Kwanza kuifunga liverpool
Mtanzania wa Kwanza kucheza UEFA
43 min

Terrific run and header from the corner. The Tanzania centre-forward bullets it in at the near post, beating Alexander-Arnold and Milner comprehensively in the air. A minute earlier Salah had flashed a left-foot shot wide and conceded a corner by initially drowsing during a rapid counter-attack.
 
