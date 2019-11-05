Sammata aipasua ngome iliyomshinda Messi

DullyJr
DullyJr
Joined Apr 10, 2011
Katuwakilisha vyema kabisa na pasipo kuwepo na ule ufigisu figisu angekuwa amwaweka nje ndani hawa majogoo
Big up le capitain
43 min
Terrific run and header from the corner. The Tanzania centre-forward bullets it in at the near post, beating Alexander-Arnold and Milner comprehensively in the air. A minute earlier Salah had flashed a left-foot shot wide and conceded a corner by initially drowsing during a rapid counter-attack.
